Top 10 most searched destinations by Vietnamese travelers this summer

Coastal destinations continue to affirm their strong appeal among Vietnamese travelers during the 2026 summer travel season.

A corner of Da Nang coastal city

According to data released by Booking.com on June 2, this year’s summer travel trends clearly reflect a growing demand for relaxation, leisure, and family bonding. Rather than seeking new and unfamiliar destinations, many travelers are prioritizing familiar places that are easy to access and convenient to plan.

Da Nang – the central coastal city – continues to hold the top position thanks to its harmonious combination of beaches, cuisine, well-developed tourism services, and convenient connectivity to well-known attractions, such as Hoi An, the Son Tra Peninsula, and Hue City.

Nha Trang ranks second, renowned for its beautiful beaches, diverse resort offerings, and a wide range of seaside recreational activities.

Ho Chi Minh City ranks third, reflecting the strong appeal of urban tourism combined with shopping, cuisine, and entertainment.

Da Lat holds fourth place, favored for its year-round cool climate, poetic landscapes, and a variety of experiences suitable for both families and young travelers.

Hoi An comes in fifth, benefiting from its cultural heritage, ancient architecture, and a distinctive tourism atmosphere.

Nha Trang is one of the destinations most frequently searched by domestic travelers during the summer season.

The next five positions are respectively held by Hanoi, Vung Tau, Phu Quoc, Quy Nhon, and Ha Long. These destinations have all established their brands on Vietnam’s tourism map, catering to a wide range of needs, from beach relaxation and cultural exploration to short trips.

Notably, Da Nang is the only destination that ranks first across all traveler groups, including families, couples, groups of friends, and solo travelers. Meanwhile, Nha Trang, Da Lat, and Ho Chi Minh City also frequently appear in the preference lists of various tourist segments.

According to Booking.com, 2026 travel trends are shaped by the “Era of You,” in which travelers prioritize trips tailored to personal interests and meaningful experiences. This explains why destinations with well-developed infrastructure, diverse services, and the ability to deliver a complete holiday experience continue to maintain their advantage.

By Vinh Xuan – Translated by Kim Khanh