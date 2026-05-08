Temporary traffic rerouting implemented at An Phu Interchange

The Department of Construction of HCMC has requested an urgent traffic plan for the operation of the N3 and N4 overpasses and Giong Ong To Bridge ramps under the An Phu Interchange project.

Vehicles travel along the N3 overpass ramp.

Speaking on May 8, Mr. Vo Khanh Hung, Deputy Director of the municipal Department of Construction, said the agency had approved a temporary traffic organization plan for Giong Ong To Bridge and the N3 and N4 overpass ramps in Binh Trung Ward.

According to the department, the temporary traffic arrangement is intended to facilitate the construction of the remaining components of the An Phu Interchange project, a major transport infrastructure development at the eastern gateway of HCMC. The plan was approved based on proposals from the Transportation Works Construction Investment Project Management Authority of HCMC and recommendations from the Traffic Police Division under the HCMC Police Department.

Under the temporary scheme, the N3 Bridge and the right ramp of the Giong Ong To Bridge will operate one-way for all automobiles traveling from Mai Chi Tho Boulevard toward Dong Van Cong Street. Maximum speeds will be capped at 50kph on the N3 Bridge and 60kph on the right ramp of the Giong Ong To Bridge.

HCMC Department of Construction approves a traffic circulation plan for the N3 and N4 overpass ramps under the An Phu Interchange project.

In the opposite direction, the N4 Bridge and the left ramp of Giong Ong To Bridge will handle one-way traffic from Dong Van Cong Street toward Mai Chi Tho Boulevard. Speed limits will similarly be set at 50kph on the N4 Bridge and 60kph on the left ramp.

Authorities have also banned stopping and parking along the entire route to ensure traffic safety and smooth circulation during the temporary operation period.

Before the infrastructure is opened to traffic, the project management authority must complete all road signage systems in accordance with national technical standards and finalize inspection and acceptance procedures as required by the traffic police.

HCMC Department of Construction approves a temporary traffic rerouting at Giong Ong To Bridge and the N3 and N4 overpass ramps under the An Phu Interchange project.

The Department of Construction stressed that the project investor bears full responsibility for ensuring traffic safety and structural safety during temporary operations, while also maintaining and managing the infrastructure to ensure stable and uninterrupted traffic flow.

The department has requested that a comprehensive long-term traffic management plan be submitted before May 20, with particular attention given to residential roads located on both sides of the bridges to ensure safety for local residents and commuters.

By Quoc Hung – Translated by Thuy Doan