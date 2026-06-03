Vietnam welcomes record 10.6 million foreign tourists in first 5 months of 2026

Vietnam attracted an unprecedented 10.6 million international arrivals between January and May 2026, marking a 14.9 percent increase year-on-year and setting a historical record for the five-month period.

Visitors arrive in Vietnam. Domestic tourism is entering its peak season. Photo by Thu Ha

According to data released by the General Statistics Office on June 3, international arrivals in May alone reached an estimated 1.78 million, up 16.5 percent compared to the same period in 2025. Experts attribute Vietnam’s sustained appeal to its stable socio-political environment, increasingly flexible visa policies, intensified promotional activities, and continuously improving service quality.

Air travel remained the primary entry method, carrying 8.7 million passengers. This accounted for 82.3 percent of the total and represented an 11 percent increase from last year. Land arrivals reached 1.7 million, making up 15.8 percent of the total after a sharp 40.8 percent surge. Sea arrivals accounted for the remaining 1.9 percent with 202,400 visitors, rising 15.4 percent.

The tourism boom significantly boosted hospitality revenues. Accommodation and catering services generated an estimated VND400.4 trillion (US$15.2 billion) during the five-month period. This contributed 12.6 percent to the total retail sales of goods and consumer services, growing 13.3 percent year-on-year.

Several regions reported remarkable revenue growth. An Giang Province led the surge at 24.4 percent, followed by Ninh Binh Province at 19.2 percent, Da Nang City at 18.9 percent, Hue City at 18.6 percent, and Quang Ninh Province at 18.5 percent. In the country’s two largest economic hubs, accommodation and dining revenues rose by 10.3 percent in Ho Chi Minh City and 9.2 percent in Hanoi.

Travel agency revenues for the first five months reached an estimated VND40.6 trillion, a 12.2 percent increase compared to the same period last year. This growth is credited to effective tourism stimulus programs, marketing campaigns, and upgraded service quality. Top-performing localities included Khanh Hoa Province up 33.8 percent, Quang Ninh Province up 25.4 percent, Quang Ngai Province up 23.3 percent, Hue City up 18.7 percent, and Hai Phong City up 15.6 percent.

Driven by strong market recovery, the culture, entertainment, and tourism sector saw a 0.48 percent price increase in May. All-inclusive tour prices rose by 1.19 percent, with domestic tours climbing 1.35 percent. Meanwhile, hotel and guesthouse rates edged up 0.66 percent, signaling sustained high demand for travel and leisure among both domestic and foreign visitors.

By Vinh Xuan - Translated by Anh Quan