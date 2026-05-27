Ly Son Special Zone ready for Quang Ngai Sea and Island Tourism Festival

The 2026 Quang Ngai Sea and Island Tourism Festival will feature a wide range of distinctive cultural, sports, and tourism activities in Ly Son Special Zone.

Ly Son Cross Island 2026 swimming competition is considered the largest of its kind in Vietnam. (Photo: SGGP)

Visitors arrive in Ly Son Special Zone in late May. (Photo: SGGP)

Local authorities are urgently finalizing preparations in terms of infrastructure, accommodation, transportation, and safety measures, ready to welcome an estimated 5,000 to 7,000 visitors to the island.

At Sa Ky Port, the Quang Ngai Port Management Board said it has developed a plan to ensure uninterrupted passenger transport services throughout the festival period in June.

Currently, five high-speed passenger boats are operating on the Sa Ky–Ly Son route, with a capacity ranging from 152 to 231 passengers per trip.

With the existing fleet and additional vessels to be deployed, the maximum transport capacity is expected to reach around 3,000 passenger trips per day in each direction at both terminals.

A passenger boat docks at Ben Dinh Port in Ly Son Special Zone. (Photo: SGGP)

Visitors stay in Ly Son during the festival season. (Photo: SGGP)

Mr. Nguyen Van Huy, Chairman of the People’s Committee of Ly Son Special Zone, said the locality currently has around 1,200 accommodation rooms, ready to meet visitors’ lodging and daily living needs throughout the festival period.

A highlight of the festival will be a series of large-scale marine sports activities, including the Vietnam SUP (Stand-up Paddleboard) Festival; the Ly Son Cross Island 2026 swimming competition; the “Ly Son – Following the Footsteps of the Frontline” race; and traditional boat racing.

Notably, the Vietnam SUP Festival will be held in Ly Son for the first time this year, attracting around 150 registered athletes.

Ly Son Cross Island 2026 swimming competition is considered the largest of its kind in Vietnam. (Photo: SGGP)

Meanwhile, the Ly Son Cross Island 2026 swimming competition continues to demonstrate its strong appeal, with the number of registered athletes rising to around 750 competitors competing in the 1km, 2km, and 5km categories. This marks the fourth consecutive year the tournament has been held in Ly Son.

According to Mr. Nguyen Van Huy, to ensure the safety of athletes, Ly Son has mobilized nearly 200 rescue personnel, along with dozens of boats and speedboats stationed at sea. In addition, a buoy corridor measuring approximately 5km in length and 1km in width has been set up from Big Island to Small Island to create a safe competition zone for the tournament.

By Nguyen Trang – Translated by Kim Khanh