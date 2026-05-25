Summer travel booms across country as destinations unveil new experiences

The 2026 summer tourism season is reaching its peak as destinations nationwide launch new products, festivals and experiential activities to attract growing numbers of travelers.

Short trips, big experiences

A series of summer tourism programs promoting “nearby travel with faraway experiences” has officially launched across entertainment and recreation destinations in Ho Chi Minh City.

One of the season’s highlights is the 22nd Southern Fruit Festival, which opened on May 31 at Suoi Tien Theme Park in Tang Nhon Phu Ward, Ho Chi Minh City. The festival will run throughout the three summer months, recreating the atmosphere of the Mekong Delta’s floating markets with boats, traditional southern folk music and contemporary performances.

A new attraction this year is a culinary showcase featuring beef dishes combined with 26 signature southern fruits.

According to Bui Thi To Trinh, Deputy General Director of Suoi Tien Theme Park, the venue surveyed orchards nationwide to select premium fruits for buffet services and fruit-picking activities. At night, the venue continues to attract young visitors with water-stage performances and thrilling attractions at Tien Dong Beach and the Mega Zone entertainment complex.

The summer tourism boom is no longer limited to downtown Ho Chi Minh City but is spreading rapidly to surrounding urban areas. Dai Nam Tourist Area in Hiep An Ward has become a popular destination for families thanks to its nature-based activities designed for children.

Meanwhile, industrial and creative tourism tours, along with traditional pottery village experiences in Lai Thieu Ward, are being redesigned through personalized workshops that allow visitors to create their own handcrafted products.

Wellness tourism, restorative retreats and beach entertainment are also gaining popularity this summer.

Vung Tau continues to affirm its status as one of Ho Chi Minh City’s leading short-stay beach destinations thanks to its proximity, diverse accommodation options and convenient transport connections. Coastal areas such as Bai Sau (Back Beach), Bai Truoc (Front Beach), Long Hai and Ho Tram remain crowded on weekends as tourists flock there for relaxation, seafood and seaside entertainment.

Tourists explore downtown Ho Chi Minh City at night along the Saigon River. (Photo: SGGP/ Hoang Hung)

Many hotels and resorts are refreshing their offerings with wellness packages, beach clubs, outdoor music events, water sports and family-oriented activities. The city’s open coastal atmosphere and youthful lifestyle are making Vung Tau an increasingly attractive option for travelers seeking quick summer escapes.

Festivals fuel tourism growth

In recent weeks, Phu Quy Special Zone in Lam Dong Province has repeatedly experienced sold-out high-speed ferry services on weekends.

According to Do Minh Chuc, Vice Chairman of the Phu Quy Special Zone People’s Committee, the island’s appeal lies in its untouched natural beauty and outdoor experiences such as coral diving, stand-up paddleboarding, visits to Hon Tranh Island, Ganh Hang and the Phu Quy Flagpole, as well as seafood dining on floating rafts.

In Mui Ne Ward, Lam Dong Province, this year’s summer tourism market is seeing strong growth in short-term experiential travel models targeting young travelers and families. Beach clubs along the coast have become popular check-in destinations by combining swimming areas, DJ performances, cocktails and sunset viewing.

The eastern coastal area of Dak Lak Province is also emerging as a new tourism hotspot in the South Central region, with activities such as paddleboarding in Hon Nua, Hon Chua, and Mai Nha Islet, as well as coral diving in Hon Yen.

Alongside new experiential tourism models, many South Central localities are intensifying festival and event tourism.

In Khanh Hoa Province, the 2026 Sea Festival will take place from July 17 to July 19 with nearly 30 cultural, artistic and sporting events.

The Castrol Superbike Fest 2026 is expected to attract more than 2,000 bikers from Vietnam and abroad, while the sixth National Cham Ethnic Culture Festival will be held in late June with participation from Cham communities nationwide.

In Lam Dong Province, the Sports Festival 2026 series at NovaWorld Phan Thiet, scheduled from July to September, is expected to become one of the summer’s major tourism highlights.

This summer, Da Nang is also strengthening its appeal with major festivals and events, including the Da Nang International Fireworks Festival (DIFF) 2026, the Da Nang Asian Film Festival, the Da Nang Food Tour Festival and the Enjoy Da Nang Festival.

A culinary parade takes place on cyclos along Da Nang’s coastal tourist streets on May 20. (Photo: SGGP/ Xuan Quynh)

Among them, the Da Nang Food Tour Festival 2026 is emerging as a standout cultural and tourism event in central Vietnam.

In Hue, the summer season is equally vibrant with activities under the Summer Festival – Hue Festival 2026. A key highlight is the Hue International Music Week 2026, taking place from June 13 to June 18 with participation from artistic troupes representing France, Spain, Australia, Japan and the Republic of Korea.

Tourism inspired by local culture

One of Dong Thap Province’s major tourism highlights this summer is the first Dong Thap Fruit Festival, scheduled from June 5 to June 8 under the theme “Dong Thap – The Land of Sweet Fruits.” The event will feature exhibitions showcasing local fruit specialties, water music performances combined with lighting technology and the artistic mapping show.

Meanwhile, in Can Tho City, My Khanh Tourism Village in Phong Dien Commune is recreating traditional craft villages and the unique cultural atmosphere of the Mekong Delta. Visitors can watch artisans make coconut candy and rice noodles while tasting the products on-site.

In Tay Ninh Province, Tan Lap Floating Village Ecotourism Area is offering nature-based experiences inspired by the Dong Thap Muoi wetlands, including rowing through cajuput forests, panoramic river views from a 38-meter observation tower and regional specialties such as grilled snakehead fish, banh xeo (pancakes) and lotus tea.

Localities across the Mekong Delta are increasingly promoting tourism models connected to indigenous culture and river ecosystems in an effort to strengthen the region’s attractiveness during the summer season.

According to Mr. Pham Huy Binh, Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism, the integration and diversification of tourism offerings are essential to extending visitor stays and strengthening regional tourism connectivity.

Hoang Thuy Linh, Deputy Director of Marketing and Communications at Saigontourist Travel Service Company, said that this year’s summer products are designed to deepen cultural experiences while combining road, river and metro transportation. The company is expanding tours connecting central Ho Chi Minh City with destinations such as Can Gio, Cu Chi, Binh Duong and Vung Tau, with a focus on green tourism, river tourism and resort travel.

By staff writers- Translated by Huyen Huong