Vung Tau steadfastly maintains its “ASEAN Clean Tourist City” title

Vung Tau remains steadfast in pursuing green tourism and community-based tourism, positioning the coastal area as a destination for short seaside getaways for residents of Ho Chi Minh City.

Having been honored for three consecutive years as an “ASEAN Clean Tourist City,” Vung Tau Ward has not only affirmed the appeal of a coastal urban area with significant potential but also demonstrated its strong commitment to pursuing a green, civilized, and sustainable tourism development model.

Vung Tau Ward continues implementing the “Green Tourism—Sustainable Community” strategy

Vung Tau continues to affirm its position as a safe, civilized and friendly destination with a clean environment.

For many decades, Vung Tau has been a familiar destination for domestic and international visitors. Blessed with a long coastline, beautiful sandy beaches, and an ecosystem where mountains, forests, and the sea intertwine, the locality is regarded as one of the few coastal urban areas possessing all the conditions necessary for the development of resort tourism, entertainment, and marine sports.

However, what truly distinguishes Vung Tau lies not only in its natural advantages but also in its development orientation that places the environment and the quality of visitors’ experiences at the center.

According to Mr. Vu Hong Thuan, Chairman of the People’s Committee of Vung Tau Ward, the ward has consistently regarded environmental protection as the “foundation condition” for all of its tourism development strategies.

The former Vung Tau was honored with the ASEAN Clean Tourist City Award for three consecutive terms in 2020, 2022, and 2024 (the award is presented biennially). The title serves as the clearest evidence of this commitment. To receive the recognition, a locality must satisfy 108 criteria, approximately two-thirds of which are directly related to environmental management, sanitation, waste treatment, green spaces, and urban security.

Today, Vung Tau Ward has translated these criteria into many practical and everyday actions, including maintaining daily beach sanitation; mobilizing individuals and organizations to participate in Green Sunday activities and campaigns promoting a “Say No to Plastic Waste” message; piloting waste sorting at source and green collection points; and increasing the number of garbage bins and public restrooms.

In addition, local authorities require accommodation establishments and beach service operators to strictly comply with regulations on waste discharge, noise control, and price listing, while promptly addressing “hot spots” related to waste, wastewater, and sidewalk encroachment.

A clean marine environment and fresh air have become the “hallmark” of beach and green tourism. In addition, Vung Tau Ward remains steadfast in pursuing green tourism and community-based tourism, positioning Vung Tau as a destination for short seaside getaways for residents of Ho Chi Minh City. The ward is also expanding marine sports, the nighttime economy, and cultural and festival events while consistently placing environmental standards and residents’ quality of life at the forefront.

Contributing to these achievements has been a sustained process of infrastructure investment, urban beautification, and a shift in awareness toward sustainable tourism development. One of the notable landmarks in the city’s urban transformation has been the establishment of Thuy Van Park, highlighted by Tam Thang Square.

International recognition is important; however, the ultimate measure is whether visitors wish to return and whether local residents feel that their city is a livable place and a source of pride. To maintain the title of ‘ASEAN Clean Tourist City,’ Vung Tau Ward will continue implementing the strategy of ‘Green Tourism – Sustainable Community,’ with a focus on environmental preservation, improving service quality, and strengthening the application of technology in governance and management, said Mr. Vu Hong Thuan.

Building a friendly and civilized destination

Villa Blanche, also known as Bach Dinh (White Place), has for a long time been on the list of must- see destinations for visitors when visiting Vung Tau. (Photo: KK)

Beyond improving infrastructure and the environment, Vung Tau Ward is striving to build the image of a civilized destination through enhancing service quality and standards of conduct in tourism activities. Local authorities expect businesses, cooperatives, and travel agencies to join hands in developing a code of civilized conduct toward visitors while saying “no” to solicitation, price gouging, and unprofessional business practices.

Mr. Tran Huu Phuc, a visitor from Lam Dong Province, said that returning to Vung Tau after two years, he can clearly see that the locality has undergone rapid and remarkable changes in both infrastructure and services. Specifically, during the April 30 and May 1 holiday, the ward mobilized service businesses to provide hundreds of free public restrooms for visitors. More parking areas have also been arranged, while QR codes have made it easier for tourists to find safe parking facilities at prices publicly listed by the local authorities.

Following the administrative boundary merger, Vung Tau Ward has gained greater room for development and is attracting an increasing number of tourists. However, opportunities also come with challenges. Maintaining the “clean tourism” title, preserving the marine environment, and ensuring service quality amid rising visitor numbers will not be an easy task for the locality.

However, with a clear development orientation and a strong determination to build the image of a civilized, friendly, and modern destination, Vung Tau is gradually affirming its position as one of the leading coastal tourism urban areas in southern Vietnam, Mr. Vu Hong Thuan, Chairman of the People’s Committee of Vung Tau Ward, affirmed.

From a familiar coastal city, Vung Tau is undergoing a strong transformation to become a destination for green tourism, experiential travel, and high-quality resort tourism. This journey is measured not only by international accolades but also by visitors’ satisfaction with the environment, service quality, and the city’s increasingly civilized and modern urban landscape.

By Quang Vu, Duc Trung—Translated by Kim Khanh