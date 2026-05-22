Da Nang refreshes tourism experience through interactive culinary festival

Familiar street vendors’ calls and lines of traditional bamboo shoulder poles with baskets blended with the festival atmosphere and rich culinary flavors, creating a scene that was both familiar and refreshing at the Da Nang Food Tour Festival 2026.

At the festival, the culinary parade called “Ganh Vi Da Nang” (traditional bamboo shoulder poles with baskets featuring local specialties of Da Nang) not only recreated the simple rhythm of life in the central coastal city but also offered an immersive cultural journey where visitors could “touch” the memories, flavors, and hospitality of residents.

A distinctive feature of the program was the combination of artistic street parades and interactive open-air culinary experiences—a model that remains relatively new to tourism and food festivals in Vietnam.

Another highlight was the cyclo parade along Da Nang’s coastal tourism routes.

The cyclos, decorated with traditional food on shoulder poles, traveled through major streets accompanied by distinctive street vendors’ calls, creating a “cultural flow” amid the modern seaside urban landscape.

Alongside the parade, the “Tinh Hoa Am Thuc Xu Quang” (The culinary essence of the Quang region) culinary space at East Sea Park brought together more than 200 booths featuring local, regional, and international cuisine, along with OCOP products and signature agricultural specialties.

Visitors not only had the opportunity to savor Quang-region delicacies but also to explore the diversity of culinary cultures and the stories behind each dish.

More than 70 street vendors joined the “Ganh Vi Da Nang” parade along My Khe Beach, carrying a variety of signature dishes from the Central region. (Photo: SGGP)

The Da Nang Food Tour Festival 2026 opened on May 21 at East Sea Park in An Hai Ward, Da Nang City. Running from May 20 to 24, the festival is being held at East Sea Park, Tam Thanh Beach Square and various venues across Da Nang, offering a multisensory experience that combines cuisine, art, culture and technology.

In addition, the Danang Food Tours 2026 series, taking place from May to December 2026, will connect central Da Nang with Hoi An, Dien Ban, Tam Ky and Dai Loc, expanding culinary journeys linked to traditional craft villages, local communities and the distinctive cultural values of the Quang region.

Visitors enthusiastically enjoyed local cuisine as the street vendor procession moved along the beach. (Photo: SGGP)

The presence of dishes and culinary styles from various countries created a highlight of cultural exchange and fusion (Photo: SGGP)

Th event recreated the rustic images closely associated with the daily life of Central Vietnamese people across generations (Photo: SGGP)

A cyclo parade traveled along Da Nang’s coastal streets (Photo: SGGP)

Ms. Lu Thi Hanh, 45, from Dak Lak Province, introduced smoked meat, cham cheo (a traditional dipping sauce of the highlands) and sticky rice of the Thai ethnic community. (Photo: SGGP)

More than 200 food booths attracted large numbers of residents and visitors. (Photo: SGGP)

By Xuan Quynh – Translated by Kim Khanh