Ninh Binh tourism week 2026 opens

The northern province of Ninh Binh on the evening of May 23 officially launched its signature tourism week under the theme of a journey through heritage across the ages, marking the start of a series of large-scale cultural and tourism activities.

A performance staged at the opening ceremony of the Ninh Binh tourism week 2026 on May 23 evening (Photo: VNA)

The opening ceremony was attended by National Assembly Vice Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Thanh. It featured nearly 200 artists and performers. Throughout the evening program, audiences were taken on an immersive artistic journey celebrating the rich cultural heritage and historical legacy of Ninh Binh.

Opening the event, Permanent Vice Chairman of the Ninh Binh People’s Committee Tran Song Tung highlighted the special significance of the program, noting that it contributes to the implementation of the provincial Party Committee’s strategy for developing the cultural and tourism industries through 2030, with a vision to 2045.

The strategy aims to transform the province into Vietnam’s leading center for heritage, ecological, cultural, and religious tourism while also establishing the province as a venue for major national and international events.

Permanent Vice Chairman of the Ninh Binh People’s Committee Tran Song Tung speaks at the event (Photo: VNA)

Through a wide range of cultural and artistic activities, alongside distinctive tourism products, Ninh Binh hopes to offer visitors a vibrant and diverse experience where tradition and modernity blend harmoniously and where heritage is preserved and revitalized through creativity and innovation, the local leader said.

He also noted that the program has become an annual cultural and tourism event with a distinctive identity, held at what is widely regarded as the most beautiful time of the year in the locality, when the rice fields of Tam Coc are covered in a brilliant golden hue during the harvest season.

Vietnamplus