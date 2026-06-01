Khanh Hoa launches “Touching Khanh Hoa Summer 2026” program

The “Touching Khanh Hoa Summer 2026” program, aimed at promoting the local tourism image through cinematic storytelling, was launched on June 1.

The statement was announced by Director of the Investment, Trade, and Tourism Promotion Center of Khanh Hoa Province Truong Van Tien.

The program is jointly organized by the Investment, Trade, and Tourism Promotion Center of Khanh Hoa Province, Vietravel Khanh Hoa, and Khanh Hoa Newspaper and Radio-Television Station. The film episodes will be broadcast on television and digital platforms, leveraging the power of visual storytelling, authentic experiences, and cultural depth to showcase the unique attractions of Khanh Hoa Province.

Through the film series, audiences will be invited to embark on a variety of discovery journeys. Under the theme “Touching Heritage,” viewers will have the opportunity to explore cultural, historical, and traditional values that have been preserved across generations. “Touching Experiences” takes travelers along new routes, introduces activities deeply rooted in local identity, and offers fresh perspectives on familiar destinations. Meanwhile, “Touching Emotions” is a journey that captures the harmonious beauty of nature and people, highlighting the distinctive charm of Khanh Hoa.

In addition to producing media content, the project also aims to develop new tourism routes centered on diverse and immersive experiences, enabling visitors to explore destinations more deeply and enjoy a wider range of travel options when visiting Khanh Hoa.

Director of the Investment, Trade, and Tourism Promotion Center of Khanh Hoa Province Truong Van Tien, speaks at the press conference. (Photo: SGGP)

Khanh Hoa has long been recognized as one of Vietnam’s leading coastal and island tourism hubs, boasting abundant natural resources and a rich cultural and historical heritage. However, the rapid evolution of modern tourism has brought new challenges, requiring destinations to attract visitors to stay longer, engage in more experiences, and leave with lasting positive impressions of the land known as the “Land of Agarwood and Bird's Nests.”

The “Touching Summer in Khanh Hoa” campaign is expected to further enhance the visibility and appeal of the province’s tourism sector during this year’s summer season.

By Hieu Giang – Translated by Kim Khanh