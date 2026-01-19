Prime Minister orders urgent measures to secure electricity supply through 2030

Ensuring energy security for Vietnam’s digital and high-tech future, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has directed an all-out effort to guarantee sufficient electricity supply in 2026 and beyond.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has signed Directive No. 01/CT-TTg, outlining urgent tasks and strategic solutions to ensure sufficient electricity for production, business, and daily life during peak periods in 2026 and the 2027–2030 period.

To proactively address future power needs, the Prime Minister called on leaders of ministries, agencies, localities, and major energy corporations to implement synchronized measures that prevent electricity shortages under any circumstances. He emphasized that no power project or construction must be stalled due to administrative delays, underscoring that energy security is a vital political and economic priority in the era of digital transformation and high-tech growth.

The directive mandates stronger supervision, inspection, and monitoring of electricity demand and emerging factors to enable timely and effective policy responses. Ministries and agencies are required to conduct quarterly reviews and report progress directly to the Prime Minister, seeking his direction on issues beyond their authority.

In the short term, ministries are tasked with updating, reviewing, and accelerating power generation and grid projects especially key transmission lines and substations serving northern Vietnam and electricity imports from Laos and China. Projects slated for completion in 2026 include capacity upgrades at the 500 kV Pho Noi substation in Hoa Binh; the 500 kV Dien Bien, Son La 1, Son Tay, Bac Ninh, and Thai Binh substations and their connections; the 500/220 kV Nho Quan–Phu Ly–Thuong Tin transmission line; and the 220 kV Vietnam–China border line in Mong Cai. These projects aim to enhance national grid stability and ensure a timely power supply across regions.

The Prime Minister also urged Vietnam Electricity (EVN) and its leadership to continue their central role in guaranteeing a stable, reliable, and safe electricity supply for both socio-economic development and household consumption. He instructed all relevant units to prepare power supply plans for holidays, the Lunar New Year, and major national events in 2026, including the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam and the elections of the 16th National Assembly and people’s councils.

Directive No. 01 also highlights the need for regular review and improvement of electricity demand forecasting, particularly considering the rise of rooftop solar systems, electric vehicles, and changing consumption patterns. It calls for coordination with large electricity consumers to establish flexible demand management programs to safeguard the grid during the peak dry season.

Furthermore, ministries are to develop contingency scenarios to respond to extreme weather events and other unforeseen risks affecting electricity supply.

Looking ahead to 2027–2030, the directive sets out medium- and long-term strategies, including preparatory work for the construction of the Ninh Thuan 1 and Ninh Thuan 2 nuclear power plants marking a decisive step toward ensuring sustainable and secure national energy in the coming decades.

By Phan Thao -Translated by Anh Quan