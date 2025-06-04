Coal-fired thermal power supplies nearly 57 percent of electricity

The hot weather has driven up electricity demand, prompting the industry to maximize the use of thermal power sources.

This morning, Vietnam Electricity (EVN) reported on the electricity supply situation in May and the electricity supply plan for June.

Hot weather drives coal-fired thermal power to nearly 57 percent of the energy mix.

According to EVN, total electricity production and imports in May reached 28.6 billion kWh. The highest single-day output was 1.041 billion kWh, with peak capacity hitting 49,759 MW. Over the first five months of the year, the total output amounted to 127.6 billion kWh. Notably, during hot weather, coal-fired thermal power accounts for nearly 57 percent of energy production with 72.4 billion kWh, far exceeding the remaining types.

Hydropower contributed 25.7 billion kWh (20.1 percent), renewable energy 18.2 billion kWh (14.3 percent), gas turbines 8.7 billion kWh (6.8 percent), and imported electricity 2.3 billion kWh (1.8 percent). June is expected to mark the peak of hot weather in the Northern region, with early flooding possible at hydropower reservoirs as the rainy season begins. Electricity demand is projected to rise sharply, with peak capacity in the Northern region reaching 27,580 MW.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has issued an official telegram addressing the current situation and outlining measures to ensure a stable electricity supply during the peak months of 2025 and beyond.

The telegram highlights that persistent high temperatures across the Northern and Central regions have significantly driven up electricity demand. On June 2, 2025, the maximum load capacity reached an unprecedented 51,672 MW at 13:40. This surge is attributed to the effects of climate change, which has led to increasingly complex, extreme, and unpredictable weather patterns. These conditions are expected to pose ongoing challenges to maintaining a reliable electricity supply, particularly in the Northern region, in the near future.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has ordered ministries, local authorities, and energy corporations to prioritize robust measures for the safe, stable, and continuous operation of the national power system to meet electricity demands during the peak months of 2025 and beyond. The directive emphasizes ensuring an uninterrupted power supply for production, business, and daily life, with no shortages under any circumstances.

The Prime Minister has tasked the Minister of Industry and Trade with full accountability to the Government for securing sufficient electricity to support economic activities and public needs. The Minister is also directed to develop contingency plans to address heightened load demands during the intense heat of the peak summer months.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has directed the urgent commissioning of key power facilities to bolster electricity supply. Nhon Trach 3 Thermal Power Plant is slated to begin operations in June 2025, followed by Nhon Trach 4 Thermal Power Plant in August 2025. Additionally, Unit 1 of the Quang Trach 1 Thermal Power Plant project is to be connected to the grid by August 19, 2025.

The Prime Minister also ordered the swift completion of critical construction works impacting Hoa Binh Lake’s water storage ahead of the flood season, including the dyke to close the water intake and concreting of the water intake. Equipment installation for Hoa Binh Hydropower Plant expansion is to be finalized, with Unit 1 and Unit 2 targeted for inauguration on August 19, 2025, and operational status by September 2025.

The Prime Minister has directed an intensified focus on accelerating the progress of critical power transmission projects, targeting their inauguration by August 19. These include the 500kV Lao Cai - Vinh Yen and 500kV Hai Phong - Thai Binh transmission lines, along with the 220kV Than Uyen - Lao Cai project.

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan