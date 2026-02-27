Unseasonal rains disrupt salt production in Ca Mau Province

Unseasonal rains over the past two days have battered Ca Mau Province, severely disrupting salt production at the peak of the harvest season.

Vast salt fields, many in the critical crystallization stage, have seen their output dissolve under sudden downpours.

Salt in the crystallization stage is damaged by unseasonal rain.

Mr. Vo Van Buu, Chairman of the Dong Hai Commune People’s Committee, on the afternoon of February 27, said consecutive unseasonal rains had inflicted heavy losses on local salt farmers.

Specifically, Dong Hai Commune was hit by rainfall ranging from 10 to 30 millimeters per spell, accompanied by strong winds on February 26 and 27. The timing proved particularly damaging, coinciding with the height of the salt-making season. As a result, 775 hectares of salt fields belonging to 323 households, accounting for 100 percent of the commune’s salt production area, were affected. An estimated 7,757 tons of salt were dissolved and lost, with total damages exceeding VND9.3 billion.

Similarly, in Long Dien Commune, two consecutive days of unseasonal rain wiped out more than 450 hectares of salt fields operated by 403 households. Total losses were estimated at over 1,350 tons of salt, valued at approximately VND1.4 billion.

Crystallizing salt fields in Dong Hai Commune are dissolved by unseasonal downpours.

Ca Mau Province’s total salt production area for the 2025–2026 season stands at 1,540 hectares, including 1,340 hectares using traditional methods and the remainder produced on tarpaulin-lined fields.

In response, local authorities in the affected communes have reported the damage to the provincial Department of Agriculture and Environment, seeking to consolidate data and propose support measures to help salt farmers stabilize and resume production as soon as possible.

By Tan Thai – Translated by Thuy Doan