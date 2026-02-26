International trade fair boosts orders for textile firms

Vietnam International Trade Fair for Apparel, Textiles and Textile Technologies this year (VIATT 2026) was officially opened in Ho Chi Minh City on February 26.

This event was jointly organized by the Ministry of Industry and Trade and Messe Frankfurt, Germany, which is expected to provide a practical trade connectivity platform, enabling 450 textile and garment enterprises to expand markets and increase orders this year.

According to the organizers, VIATT 2026 runs from February 26 to February 28, covering 18,000 square meters, about 20 percent larger than in 2025.

The exhibition features nearly 1,000 booths from more than 450 companies representing 21 countries and territories. It spans the entire supply chain, from yarns, fabrics, and accessories to home textiles, technical textiles, machinery, and technologies, allowing businesses to directly engage with international suppliers and buyers.

Delegates perform the opening ceremony ritual. (Photo: SGGP/ Minh Xuan)

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Mr. Bui Quang Hung, Deputy Director of the Trade Promotion Agency under the Ministry of Industry and Trade, emphasized that textiles and garments remain a key export sector with strong turnover, particularly apparel, which continues to post positive growth.

Amid global market fluctuations and increasingly stringent standards, B2B connections at VIATT will enable enterprises to negotiate directly, secure major orders, and expand strategic partnerships, he said.

Mr. Bui Quang Hung, Deputy Director of the Trade Promotion Agency under the Ministry of Industry and Trade, delivers the opening remarks. (Photo: SGGP/ Minh Xuan)

According to the Ministry of Industry and Trade, despite multiple challenges in 2025, Vietnam’s total textile and garment export turnover was estimated at approximately US$46 billion, up around five percent year-on-year. Of this, apparel exports alone exceeded US$38 billion. The results stemmed from efforts to diversify markets, effectively leverage free trade agreements (FTAs), and promote green and sustainable production models.

A highlight of VIATT 2026 is the presence of seven national and territorial pavilions, including, for the first time, a German pavilion in the Europe zone, alongside pavilions from India, Japan, Turkey and Taiwan (China). This diverse participation enables domestic enterprises to access high-quality materials, test new technologies, and negotiate contracts directly with foreign buyers.

In addition to exhibitions, the three-day event features specialized forums, seminars, and continuous B2B matchmaking activities, focusing on topics such as global trade uncertainties in 2026, AI applications in design and production, ESG practices, and international standards.

The Innovation and Digital Solutions Zone showcases AI-powered sample simulation technologies, automation systems, and advanced fabric inspection technologies, helping enterprises optimize production, shorten cycles, and meet the stringent requirements of international buyers.

As Vietnam’s textile and garment sector continues shifting from contract manufacturing to higher value-added production, VIATT 2026 is expected to expand partnership networks, create contract-signing opportunities, and increase orders in the second quarter and the latter half of 2026. Through in-depth trade promotion activities, enterprises aim not only to secure new customers but also to strengthen their position in the global value chain.

By Ai Van- Translated by Huyen Huong