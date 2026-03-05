Investor selected for Phan Thiet Civil Airport project

On March 4, the People’s Committee of Lam Dong Province approved the results of the investor selection for the Phan Thiet Airport civil aviation component project located in Mui Ne Ward.

Architectural rendering of the Phan Thiet Airport – Civil Aviation Component

According to the decision signed by Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Hong Hai, the winning bidder is Phan Thiet Sun Airport Company Limited, headquartered in Phu Thuy Ward.

The project’s official title is Phan Thiet Airport – Civil Aviation Component, also referred to as the Phan Thiet civil airport project. It received investment policy approval under Decision No. 2547/QD-UBND dated December 13, 2025, issued by the People’s Committee of Lam Dong Province.

The selection of the investor was conducted in accordance with the provisions of the Law on Bidding 2023 and relevant guiding decrees and circulars.

The People’s Committee of Lam Dong Province has assigned the Director of the provincial Department of Construction to, based on the approved contents, conduct negotiations and finalize and sign the contract with the investor in accordance with the authorized mandates.

In addition, the director of the provincial Department of Finance will bear full responsibility before the law and the provincial People’s Committee for the appraisal process and the submission for approval of the investor selection results.

Access road to Phan Thiet Airport Project (Photo: SGGP)

The project aims to accommodate civil aviation operations for ICAO (International Civil Aviation Organization) Code 4E airport aircraft, with a designed capacity of 2 million passengers per year by 2030. The airport will serve domestic routes and may also handle non-scheduled international flights when demand arises.

The project is planned on a site covering nearly 75 hectares, with a total estimated investment of approximately VND3,797.9 billion (US$145 million) excluding expenses related to compensation, support, and resettlement. The project’s operational term is 50 years from the date the investor is officially approved in accordance with prevailing legal regulations.

The approval of the investor selection marks an important step in implementing the civil aviation component of Phan Thiet Airport. The project is expected to contribute to the completion of strategic transport infrastructure in Lam Dong Province, strengthen regional connectivity, and create new momentum for the development of tourism, services, and investment attraction in the coming period.

The Phan Thiet Airport project, located in Mui Ne Ward, Lam Dong Province, commenced construction in 2015 and comprises two components, including military, which has been completed, and civilian. The civilian section involves upgrading the airport from a category 4C to 4E, featuring a 3,050-meter runway and a designed capacity to handle 2 million passengers annually by 2030. However, the project has experienced delays due to changes in investors, modifications to the investment model, and complications related to procedural and jurisdictional approvals.

By Tien Thang – Translated by Kim Khanh