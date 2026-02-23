Early 2026 export orders signal strong global demand recovery for Vietnam

Workers at Tu Hai Co. Ltd. in Phuoc Thang Ward of HCMC are processing seafood for export

Entering the new year of 2026, the production atmosphere at many businesses is more vibrant than usual.

At Secoin Co., orders were initiated right from the beginning of the year, mainly from traditional markets such as the US, Australia, and Europe. According to its General Director Vo Thi Lien Huong, these are all markets with high demands for quality, design, and sustainable development criteria; therefore, the early arrival of orders shows the level of trust international partners have in the enterprise’s artistic tile products.

The urgent production atmosphere early in the year is also clearly noted in the food and seafood enterprise group.

Chairman Dao Quoc Tuan of the Board of Directors cum General Director of Tu Hai Co. Ltd. said that right in the first month of the year, the enterprise completed the export of 15 seafood orders with a total value of over US$1.74 million. The main market is still Japan, and the main products are various types of fish. The early signing of orders helps the enterprise proactively plan raw materials and processing, reducing cost and schedule pressure during peak months.

This year, the enterprise targets an export turnover of about $12 million, a 30-percent increase compared to the previous year, based on continuing to maintain the quality standards and technical criteria of the Japanese market. This signing also requests the organization of production and maintenance of a skilled workforce to meet the schedule, quality, and stable standards throughout the order’s “lifecycle.”

In just the first few days of the year, the export turnover of Phuc Sinh Corporation reached about $46 million, significantly higher than the average of $25-30 million in the same period last year. Key product groups such as coffee, pepper, cashew nuts, coconut, and cinnamon continue to maintain stable orders in over 120 countries and territories.

As markets, especially the European Union (EU), increasingly tightening food safety and sustainable development standards, the enterprise has made long-term investments in deep processing, governance, and production systems to retain orders, creating a foundation for substantive growth in 2026.

Regarding the supporting industry group, General Director Hoang Trung Son of Dong Tien Paper & Packaging Co. Ltd. believes that 2026 opens up many positive signs as the demand for carton packaging serving the electronics, textile, footwear, agricultural, seafood, and wooden furniture industries continues to increase. Right from the beginning of 2026, the company accepted orders from strategic customers and proactively maintained production through the Tet holiday to meet delivery schedules.

Reality shows that early 2026 orders are distributed quite diversely across many product groups, reflecting a market trend that increasingly prioritizes real use value, traceability, and sustainable development criteria.

Chairwoman Lam Thuy Ai of the Member Council of Mebifarm Production – Trading Company informed that the enterprise has received spring kickoff orders. Maintaining a continuous production rhythm creates conditions for the enterprise to proactively plan raw materials, personnel, and logistics, while consolidating customer trust in manufacturing units that are methodical, transparent, and maintain quality standards.

Notably, many enterprises believe that growth in 2026 is not determined by the number of early-signed contracts, but by the depth of the enterprise’s internal capabilities. As buyers become increasingly selective, prioritizing partners with clear product value, execution discipline, and long-term commitment, investing in stable quality and sustainable standards becomes a key condition. This is not only a way to retain existing customers but also opens up opportunities to participate in international projects with higher requirements.

Moreover, the ability to retain orders and expand markets also depends heavily on the science and technology foundation and quality control right at the beginning steps. Proactively securing raw material areas, investing in product research and development, as well as applying technology in management and production all help enterprises meet increasingly strict requirements regarding origin, content, and usage efficiency. Along with that, digital transformation is considered an important tool to improve operational efficiency, shorten response times, and maintain delivery discipline in an increasingly fragmented market.

Chairman Nguyen Ngoc Hoa of the HCMC Union of Business Associations commented that the export market in 2026 is opening a clear growth cycle. Early orders have set higher requirements for governance, quality, and delivery discipline. Enterprises well-prepared in raw materials, human resources, technology, and green transformation will have an advantage in grasping market opportunities.

By Ai Van, Thanh Huy – Translated by Thanh Tam