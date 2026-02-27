HCMC needs around 60,000 workers after Lunar New Year holiday

Enterprises across Ho Chi Minh City need approximately 60,000 workers in technical processing and manufacturing, trade, services and logistics.

On February 26, the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, in coordination with the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Culture and Sports, held a press conference to provide information on the city’s socio-economic issues.

Overview of the press conference

A representative of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Internal Affairs said that after the Lunar New Year holiday, the city needs approximately 60,000 workers, mainly in technical processing and manufacturing, trade, services and logistics.

In the second quarter of 2026, the labor market is forecast to remain vibrant. Recruitment demand will continue to focus strongly on office administration, finance, information technology, e-commerce, retail, food and beverage (F&B), tourism and customer service.

There is also a growing need for qualified workers in industrial production and manufacturing, as well as in seaports, logistics, transportation, and port-related support services. These positions require personnel with solid professional knowledge and advanced skills in warehousing operations, port logistics management, maritime engineering and coastal tourism services.

According to the municipal Department of Internal Affairs, in 2026, Ho Chi Minh City aims for its administrative reform indicators to rank among the top 10 localities nationwide, with satisfaction rates among residents and businesses reaching 96 percent or higher. The city is implementing a series of solutions to achieve these goals.

These include accelerating administrative procedure reforms, cutting at least 50 percent of compliance time and costs, ensuring that 100 percent of administrative procedures are no longer bound by administrative boundaries, and achieving an on-time processing rate of at least 98 percent.

At the press conference, a representative of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Culture and Sports announced that on the morning of March 6, the department will hold a ceremony to announce the Prime Minister’s decision recognizing artifacts as national treasures.

Accordingly, Ho Chi Minh City has one single artifact and one set of artifacts from private museums and individual collections that have been officially designated as National Treasures.

The single artifact is a Hoa Loc culture ceramic pedestal bowl dating back approximately 3,800–4,000 years, currently housed at the Museum of Ceramics from the Nation-Building Period in Ho Chi Minh City.

The set of artifacts is a set of multicolored glazed ceramic statues of the Three Great Emperors-Officials, also referred to as the Three Great Emperors, from a private collection of Mr. Le Thanh Nghia.

By Ngo Binh-Translated by Huyen Huong