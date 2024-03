Vietnam Road Administration under the Ministry of Transport was asked to soon approve investment in a project to tackle landslides on National Highway 20 through Bao Loc Pass to ensure traffic safety during the rainy season.

According to the People’s Committee of Lam Dong Province, 12 landslide points on the Bao Loc Pass have a high risk of facing more landslides that need to be handled promptly.

Previously, in August 2023, the Ministry of Transport declared an emergency for a natural disaster to respond to and overcome damage to road traffic infrastructure on some traffic routes, including repairing a slope damaged by a landslide on the National Highway 20 that killed four people.

By Doan Kien - Translated by Huyen Huong