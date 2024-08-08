Weather

Traffic blocked by severe landslide on Ta Pua Pass, Binh Thuan Province

By around noon on August 8, emergency response forces were working urgently to overcome a severe landslide on Ta Pua Pass in the Central province of Binh Thuan.

At the scene of the severe landslide

Due to a persistent downpour, a section of road on Ta Pua Pass in Me Pu Commune, Duc Linh District, Binh Thuan Province experienced a severe landslide at dawn.

At the site, massive debris including soil and rocks fell and blocked the road.

Immediately after the incident, local authorities set up roadblocks and placed warning signs at the landslide-affected road. Many vehicles and personnel were sent to the scene to urgently clear the debris.

As of noon on the same day, vehicles still cannot pass through the pass. Local authorities have mobilized resources and resolved the blockage after the landslide.

Ta Pua Pass is about two kilometers long, connecting with provincial road No.717 heading to the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong. Many trucks, passenger coaches and cars often travel through this route.

By Nguyen Tien- Translated by Huyen Huong

