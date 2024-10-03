National

Potential landslide risks on Hai Van Pass

Currently, several high-risk landslide zones have appeared along the Hai Van Pass, spanning Thua Thien Hue and Da Nang City, where soil and rocks are at risk of sliding down during heavy rains.

Hai Van Pass is a critical route connecting Thua Thien Hue Province and Da Nang City.
Hai Van Pass now faces multiple &quot;black spots&quot; susceptible to landslides, posing a serious threat to the safety of commuters, especially during the rainy season.
Many areas show clear signs of erosion, with surrounding trees uprooted and ready to fall at any moment.
These landslide-prone sections are dangerously close to the roadway, raising concerns among local residents.
Tran Cong Tin from Da Nang City expressed concerns about the landslide-prone areas directly overhead, making travelers feel uneasy when navigating the pass.
&quot;Authorities should install warning signs or barriers to alert tourists and residents, ensuring caution when passing through these hazardous zones,&quot; he suggested.
Long cracks have appeared along the mountainside, signaling a high risk of landslides during heavy rains.
In the Chuoi Beach area of Hai Van Pass, soil and rocks are at risk of tumbling onto the roadway, posing a dangerous situation for commuters.
This region experienced severe erosion following the heavy rains in September.
Hundreds of vehicles pass through these areas with growing apprehension due to the landslide threats.
Locals urge for swift action to address these high-risk &quot;black spots&quot; to ensure safety, especially with the rainy season approaching.
Previously, Da Nang authorities had placed warning signs to help safeguard vehicles traveling through the pass.
By Pham Nga – Translated by Thuy Doan

