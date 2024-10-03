Potential landslide risks on Hai Van Pass

Currently, several high-risk landslide zones have appeared along the Hai Van Pass, spanning Thua Thien Hue and Da Nang City, where soil and rocks are at risk of sliding down during heavy rains.
Theo dõi SGGP trên:
©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition
License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015
Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van
Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong
Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung
Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City
Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091
Fax : (028) 3.9294.083
Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn
Advertise with us: