Ho Chi Minh City youth to take part in 2026 exam assistance program

Nearly 6,000 student volunteers from colleges and universities in HCMC will participate in the city’s Tiep Suc Mua Thi (assistance for candidates in the national high school graduation examination) program to support candidates and their relatives.

Mr. Lam Tung, Standing Vice President of the Central Committee of the Vietnam Students’ Association, presents the launch flag for the 2026 Tiep Suc Mua Thi (assistance for candidates in the national high school graduation examination) program. (Photo: SGGP)

The program was launched by the Vietnam Students’ Association in Ho Chi Minh City and the municipal Students' Cultural House, in coordination with relevant agencies and organizations, on June 7. It aims to offer support to high school students during the national graduation exams and the university and college admissions examinations.

This year’s exam assistance program has three phases running from April to September. In the first stage from April to June, volunteers have offered health care and helped students study online and prepare for the upcoming examination. On-site assistance during the exam period will take place on June 10–12, and post-exam support will run from July through September.

Since the beginning of the year, the organizing committee has implemented a range of activities, including career guidance, admissions counseling, psychological support, examination-season healthcare services, and reviews of disadvantaged candidates requiring assistance.

During the examination period, more than 6,000 student volunteers will simultaneously provide support at 246 examination sites across Ho Chi Minh City. Support activities include guiding candidates and their parents at examination venues; providing first aid and emergency assistance; assisting with traffic coordination around school gates and key intersections; offering luggage storage services; and distributing essential supplies.

Nearly 6,000 student volunteers from colleges and universities in HCMC take part in the city’s Tiep Suc Mua Thi (assistance for candidates in the national high school graduation examination) program to help candidates and their relatives. (Photo: SGGP)

Mr. Pham Minh Tuan, Vice President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, presents flowers to the volunteer teams. (Photo: SGGP)

Disadvantaged students receive scholarships (Photo: SGGP)

By Cam Tuyet - Translated by Kim Khanh