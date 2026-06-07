VGCL launches national "Skilled labor, high productivity" initiative

A nationwide emulation movement titled "Skilled Labor, High Productivity, Good Income" for the 2026–2031 period was launched on June 7, aimed at fostering innovation and improving the standard of living for workers across the country.

The launch ceremony, held in Hanoi and broadcast to 51 locations nationwide, featured key leaders, including Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan and Chairman Nguyen Anh Tuan of the Vietnam General Confederation of Labor (VGCL).

VGCL Permanent Vice Chairwoman Thai Thu Xuong presents gifts to workers in hardship and critical illness

In Ho Chi Minh City, the event was attended by Permanent Vice Chairwoman Thai Thu Xuong of the VGCL and Chairman Bui Thanh Nhan of the HCMC Federation of Labor.

The 2026–2031 movement is designed to harness the creativity, responsibility, and ambition of union members and workers. By boosting labor productivity and product quality, the VGCL aims to enhance workers' material and spiritual well-being, ultimately contributing to the nation's socioeconomic development in the new era.

Chairman Bui Thanh Nhan of the HCMC Federation of Labor presents gifts to workers facing difficulties and serious illnesses.

During the ceremony, the VGCL honored outstanding contributions to labor and the strength of the union organization:

Awards: 11 collectives and 12 individuals from HCMC received Certificates of Merit for their 2025 performance.

11 collectives and 12 individuals from HCMC received Certificates of Merit for their 2025 performance. Emulation: 8 units in Ho Chi Minh City were awarded emulation flags for excellence.

8 units in Ho Chi Minh City were awarded emulation flags for excellence. Support: 50 gifts were provided to union members suffering from occupational diseases or critical illnesses.

50 gifts were provided to union members suffering from occupational diseases or critical illnesses. Housing and Welfare: The HCMC Federation of Labor awarded 10 "Union Shelters" to members facing housing hardships and signed welfare programs for 14 partner organizations.

VGCL Permanent Vice Chairwoman Thai Thu Xuong presents gifts to workers at the workers' dormitory.

Following the launch, delegations conducted site visits to support workers directly. A group led by VGCL Permanent Vice Chairwoman Thai Thu Xuong visited Binh Xuan Ward to distribute 40 gifts to residents of worker dormitories in Ward 42 and employees at Son Tung Company.

Simultaneously, a delegation headed by Permanent Vice Chairman Vo Khac Thai of the HCMC Federation of Labor provided support to workers at Hoa Mai Trading Service Company and Hoang Lam Service Company, both located in Binh Trung Ward.

By Thai Phuong - Translated by Anh Quan