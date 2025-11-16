Pneumococcal and HPV vaccines introduced into Expanded Immunization Program

Vietnam is set to expand its national immunization program with the addition of pneumococcal and HPV vaccines.

The Ministry of Health has approved the implementation plan for the 2026–2028 national Expanded Program on Immunization, aiming to sustain and improve vaccination achievements while gradually expanding the number of vaccines included through 2030, targeting 95 percent coverage.

Under the program, 13 infectious diseases will be prevented free of charge for children and pregnant women, including hepatitis B, tuberculosis, diphtheria, pertussis, tetanus, polio, Hib-related diseases, measles, rubella, Japanese encephalitis B, rotavirus diarrhea, pneumonia/meningitis caused by pneumococcus (pneumococcal vaccine), and cervical cancer caused by HPV (HPV vaccine).

Among these, the pneumococcal and HPV vaccines are new additions to the national Expanded Program on Immunization. According to the National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology, the pneumococcal vaccine was piloted in 2025 in five provinces before administrative consolidation including Bac Kan, Lang Son, Quang Nam, Dak Nong, and Soc Trang.

Starting in 2026, the program will expand to five additional provinces such as Tuyen Quang, Lao Cai, Cao Bang, Son La, and Quang Ngai. In 2027, it will further expand to Dien Bien, Phu Tho, and Nghe An; and in 2028, to Dak Lak, Gia Lai, and Lai Chau.

For the HPV vaccine, the National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology proposes initial rollout in four provinces representing different regions, prioritizing disadvantaged areas such as Tuyen Quang, Quang Ngai, Dak Lak, and Vinh Long.

Beginning in 2026, 11-year-old girls in these provinces will receive free HPV vaccination under the expanded immunization program. During 2026–2028, an estimated 18,000 children per year will have access to this new vaccine.

By Minh Khang - Translated by Anh Quan