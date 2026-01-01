First cries of 2026: New Year’s babies bring joy to HCMC’s maternity hospitals

As the clock struck midnight on January 1, 2026, the delivery rooms of Tu Du and Hung Vuong Hospitals in Ho Chi Minh City filled with joy and emotion as the year’s first newborns arrived.

Dr. Vuong Dinh Bao Anh, Deputy Director of Tu Du Hospital, presents gifts to congratulate the first child born in 2026.

At exactly 12:00 a.m. on January 1, 2026, the moment marking the transition between the old and new year, the two largest maternity hospitals in Ho Chi Minh City, Tu Du Hospital and Hung Vuong Hospital, joyfully welcomed the first newborns of the year.

At Tu Du Hospital, as the clock struck midnight, seven babies were delivered; four of them through natural births and three via cesarean section.

Among them was a baby girl born to Ms. N. Her husband said the entire family was surprised when their daughter arrived earlier than expected. “This is such a special memory for our family,” he shared. “Having our baby born exactly at midnight is not only a great personal joy but also a meaningful spiritual blessing, symbolizing a new year filled with hope and good fortune.”

One minute later, a baby boy was born to a couple from Gia Lai Province. The proud father said they would name their son Nguyen Phuc Thinh, wishing him a life filled with health, happiness, and prosperity.

A baby was born precisely at midnight on New Year's Eve 2026 at Hung Vuong Hospital.

According to Dr. Vuong Dinh Bao Anh, Deputy Director of Tu Du Hospital, the tradition of welcoming babies born at the stroke of midnight on New Year’s Eve has become an annual highlight. “Each baby’s arrival brings not only immense happiness to the family but also shared joy for our entire medical team,” he said.

Doctors at Hung Vuong Hospital give gifts to babies born right at midnight on New Year's Eve

Dr. Bao Anh added that despite the festive occasion, hospital operations remain as disciplined as ever. Each night shift at Tu Du Hospital involves nearly 40 doctors handling an average of 60–70 cases, including 30–40 surgeries. During holidays and Tet (Lunar New Year), medical staff consistently put aside personal plans to ensure the highest quality of care for mothers and newborns.

At 12:00 a.m. on New Year’s Day, Hung Vuong Hospital in Ho Chi Minh City welcomed the first two baby girls of 2026, weighing 3.1 kilograms and 3 kilograms, respectively. Three minutes later, another baby girl was born, weighing 2.9 kilograms and in good health.

In the operating room, at 12:07 a.m., the hospital celebrated the birth of a robust baby boy, weighing 3.7 kilograms, marking another heartwarming start to the new year.

By Thanh Son - Translated by Anh Quan