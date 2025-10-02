PM orders swift recovery efforts from typhoon No.10’s devastation

PM Pham Minh Chinh has ordered an urgent, nationwide mobilization of resources to speed up recovery from typhoon No.10’s devastation and quickly stabilize people’s lives and livelihoods.

Roads are severely damaged.

In response to the severe devastation caused by typhoon No.10 and ensuing floods, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh signed an urgent directive on October 2, instructing ministries, agencies, and local authorities to swiftly mobilize all available resources to overcome the aftermath and restore stability in people’s lives and livelihoods at the earliest possible time.

Under the Prime Minister’s order, localities must prioritize supporting residents in rebuilding new homes and repairing damaged or unroofed houses; arranging temporary shelter for households left homeless; and promptly delivering full policy assistance to families with deceased or missing relatives, or whose houses have collapsed or been swept away. All these measures must be completed no later than October 5.

In addition, authorities are tasked with urgently repairing damaged schools and medical facilities to ensure students can return to class with adequate learning materials and that people have access to healthcare. Localities are also required to coordinate with telecommunications, power, and water providers to restore essential infrastructure and services, enabling residents to resume daily life and business activities as soon as possible.

The Prime Minister assigned the Ministry of National Defense and the Ministry of Public Security to direct units stationed in affected areas to stand ready with forces, supplies, equipment, and vehicles—including helicopters if necessary—to support relief operations, especially in isolated or hard-hit regions. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Finance was ordered to swiftly consolidate reports and propose emergency funding for disaster recovery, submitting its recommendations to the Prime Minister on October 2.

According to preliminary figures from the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, based on local reports as of October 1, typhoon No.10 and floods left 54 people dead or missing and injured 140 others. Nationwide, 154 houses were destroyed or swept away; more than 154,000 homes and 1,392 schools suffered roof loss or serious damage; and vast areas of rice, crops, and aquaculture were devastated.

The report also noted extensive damage to dykes, roads, irrigation systems, telecommunications, and electricity networks, with widespread service disruptions. Over 60,000 trees were uprooted, tens of thousands of livestock and poultry perished, and thousands of aquaculture cages were destroyed. Preliminary estimates put total economic losses in the tens of trillions of Vietnamese dong.

By Lam Nguyen – Translated by Thuy Doan