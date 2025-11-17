National

HCMC supports Tuyen Quang, Lao Cai in storm, flood recovery

SGGP

The Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City led a working delegation to visit and encourage local residents in Tuyen Quang and Lao Cai provinces to help them recover from recent storm and flood damage.

Accordingly, Ho Chi Minh City provided VND5 billion (US$189,689) to help Tuyen Quang Province overcome the damage caused by storms and floods; offered gifts to students and households affected by the severe weather; and presented gifts to volunteers and frontline forces directly involved in response and recovery efforts in Tuyen Quang Province.

Additionally, HCMC allocated VND5 billion (US$189,689) to Lao Cai Province to repair two schools damaged by the storms and floods.

Q1c.jpg
Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Phuoc Loc presented gifts to Lao Cai Province's residents.

Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Phuoc Loc emphasized that this timely support demonstrates the care and solidarity of the Party Committee, authorities and people of Ho Chi Minh City toward the two provinces.

He expressed hope that Tuyen Quang and Lao Cai provinces will soon overcome the impacts of natural disasters, stabilize people’s lives and help students return to school as soon as possible.

The Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City also noted that the Party Committee, authorities, the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of HCMC and the city's residents have united in contributing timely support to people in areas affected by natural disasters and storms.

By Van Minh- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

Tuyen Quang Lao Cai storm and flood recovery a working delegation from HCMC Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City

