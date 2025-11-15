Knight of Grand Cross offers donation to storm-affected residents

In response to the appeal from the Presidium of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee, on November 13, Knight of Grand Cross Le Duc Thinh and his associates donated VND800 million (US$30,340) in support of people in storm-affected provinces.

Knight of Grand Cross Le Duc Thinh and his associates hands over their donation to the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee. (Photo: SGGP)



During the reception at the headquarters of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee, Vice Chairman Hoang Cong Thuy, on behalf of the organization, formally received the donation and expressed sincere gratitude for this noble gesture.

Speaking at the donation ceremony, Knight of Grand Cross Le Duc Thinh stated that this support for residents affected by storms and floods is not only an act of sharing but also a response to the call of human compassion and the spirit of national solidarity.

On the occasion of the 95th anniversary of the traditional day of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (November 18, 1930 – 2025), Knight of Grand Cross Le Duc Thinh extended his warmest congratulations to all leaders, officials, and staff of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee. He also expressed his deep respect for the organization’s significant role and contributions to the revolutionary cause and the unity of the entire nation.

Knight of Grand Cross Le Duc Thinh speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

Upon receiving the donation, Vice Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee, Hoang Cong Thuy, expressed his deep appreciation for the generosity of Knight of Grand Cross Le Duc Thinh and his associates.

He emphasized that this valuable contribution reflects the spirit of mutual support and solidarity, helping residents in provinces affected by storms and floods to quickly overcome the consequences and restore stability to their lives.

On behalf of the Standing Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee, Mr. Hoang Cong Thuy conveyed the gratitude of Bui Thi Minh Hoai, Member of the Politburo, Secretary of the Party Central Committee, Secretary of the Party Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front and central mass organizations, and Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee; to Knight of Grand Cross Le Duc Thinh and his associates for their practical and sustained contributions in recent times.

According to the Vice Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee, following storms Bualoi, Matmo, Fengshen, and Kalmaegi, along with prolonged heavy rains, many localities in northern and central regions have suffered severe damage, and residents face significant hardships. Therefore, the timely support of organizations and individuals, including Knight of Grand Cross Le Duc Thinh, provides a tremendous source of encouragement for communities affected by natural disasters.

He also emphasized that all donations will be allocated publicly and transparently by the Central Relief Committee and the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee, ensuring they reach the intended beneficiaries and are used for their proper purpose, in order to swiftly assist people in overcoming the consequences of storms and floods.

Vice Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee, Hoang Cong Thuy, extended his wishes for health, happiness, and success to Knight of Grand Cross Le Duc Thinh and his associates. He also expressed confidence that their spirit of compassion and solidarity will continue to resonate strongly within the community, supporting the Vietnam Fatherland Front in upcoming social welfare programs.

By Tri Vu—Translated by Kim Khanh