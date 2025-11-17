National

HCMC, Dong Nai establish task force to accelerate transport connectivity

SGGP

The People’s Committees of Ho Chi Minh City and Dong Nai Province have issued conclusions regarding transportation connectivity between the two localities.

Accordingly, a Regional Connectivity Task Force has been established between Ho Chi Minh City and Dong Nai Province.

The task force is led by Mr. Bui Xuan Cuong, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, with Ho Van Ha, Vice Chairman of the Dong Nai Provincial People’s Committee, serving as deputy head.

Members include the Departments of Construction, Finance, Agriculture and Environment, leaders of relevant agencies and ward/commune authorities of both localities.

vanh-dai-3-2443-4708.jpg

The task force is responsible for developing implementation plans for connectivity projects over the 2025–2030 period, defining specific tasks for each year and quarter, creating Gantt charts, and prioritizing the order of project execution.

In particular, the task force is required to apply smart technologies and digitize data for management and monitoring, enabling prompt oversight and direction by the Party Standing Committees of both localities.

The transport connectivity projects are incorporated into the overall network linking Long Thanh International Airport and Tan Son Nhat International Airport, seaport systems, the logistics network, and urban and industrial zones.

Every six months, the two localities will have a working session to review and assess implementation results and provide directional guidance on the related matters.

By Phu Ngan- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

transportation connectivity Regional Connectivity Task Force Ho Chi Minh City and Dong Nai Province transport connectivity projects

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Acting Editor-in-Chief: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong, Truong Duc Nghia, Le Minh Tung

Senior Managing Editor: Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn