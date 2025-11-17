HCMC, Dong Nai establish task force to accelerate transport connectivity

The People’s Committees of Ho Chi Minh City and Dong Nai Province have issued conclusions regarding transportation connectivity between the two localities.

Accordingly, a Regional Connectivity Task Force has been established between Ho Chi Minh City and Dong Nai Province.

The task force is led by Mr. Bui Xuan Cuong, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, with Ho Van Ha, Vice Chairman of the Dong Nai Provincial People’s Committee, serving as deputy head.

Members include the Departments of Construction, Finance, Agriculture and Environment, leaders of relevant agencies and ward/commune authorities of both localities.

The task force is responsible for developing implementation plans for connectivity projects over the 2025–2030 period, defining specific tasks for each year and quarter, creating Gantt charts, and prioritizing the order of project execution.

In particular, the task force is required to apply smart technologies and digitize data for management and monitoring, enabling prompt oversight and direction by the Party Standing Committees of both localities.

The transport connectivity projects are incorporated into the overall network linking Long Thanh International Airport and Tan Son Nhat International Airport, seaport systems, the logistics network, and urban and industrial zones.

Every six months, the two localities will have a working session to review and assess implementation results and provide directional guidance on the related matters.

By Phu Ngan- Translated by Huyen Huong