Heavy rain shuts roads, causes floods, landslides in Central Highlands

Prolonged heavy rainfall across the Central Highlands on November 16–17 has caused widespread flooding, landslides, and traffic disruptions in Lam Dong, Dak Lak, and Gia Lai provinces.

Authorities have deployed emergency teams to assist residents, block dangerous roads, and ensure safety.

In Lam Dong Province, a landslide occurred on Prenn Pass (Xuan Huong Ward, Da Lat), with nearly half the road surface collapsing down the slope, making passage extremely hazardous. Authorities have blocked the site to prevent vehicle access.

Prenn Pass was hit by a landslide on the morning of November 17.

Along National Highway 20 in Xuan Truong Ward and D’ran Commune, large pine trees fell across the road, forcing power cuts and clearance operations. On National Highway 27C through Dung K Si Hamlet (Lac Duong Commune), a significant volume of soil and rocks slid onto the roadway, prompting local authorities to restrict access.

A landslide on National Highway 27C in Dung K Si Hamlet, Lac Duong Commune, Lam Dong Province, has caused road blockage.

In Hiep Thanh Commune, water levels reached approximately 1 meter in some areas of National Highway 20, leaving vehicles unable to pass. Residents in low-lying hamlets, such as Dinh An, Tan An, and K’Long, were affected by rapid flooding in the morning. The local Civil Defense Command urged households to move the elderly, children, livestock, and property to higher ground, while minimizing travel through flooded or unstable areas.

Authorities in Hiep Thanh Commune, Lam Dong Province, assist schools in relocating property on the morning of November 17.

Authorities block a section of National Highway 20 in Hiep Thanh Commune, Lam Dong Province.

Residential areas in Hiep Thanh Commune, Lam Dong Province, are submerged by deep flooding.

In Dak Lak Province, torrential rain caused serious flooding and landslides, isolating many areas and forcing urgent evacuations. In Yang Mao Commune, water levels reached 315mm, inundating streets and cutting off access to the town center. Authorities evacuated more than ten households from Yang Hanh and Tong Tang B villages, while schools in the affected areas suspended classes.

Authorities in Yang Mao Commune evacuate households from flooded areas.

In Krong Bong Commune, landslides in Hamlet 23 prompted the relocation of over 20 at-risk households, with food and essential supplies pre-positioned. National Highway 29 at Km68 was submerged under 200 meters of water, and traffic was rerouted via National Highways 19C and 25.

Many houses in Yang Mao Commune are deeply flooded.

The provincial Hydrometeorological Station warned that rainfall could continue, with rivers rising to alarm levels 1–3 in the coming hours, and flood and landslide risks remain high in numerous communes, including Cu Pui, Yang Mao, Dang Kang, Lien Son Lak, Dak Lieng, Hoa Son, Krong Bong, Dak Phoi, Song Hinh, Ea Ba, Ea Ly, Dray Bhang, Krong Ana, Dur Kmal, and Ea Na.

In Gia Lai Province, the Mo Nang No.2 spillway crossing in Ia Pa Commune was submerged around midnight on November 17, isolating 341 households as water levels exceeded one meter. Upstream runoff continued to surge, turning the spillway into a torrent. Authorities have cordoned off both ends and installed warning signs to prevent crossings. The crossing has repeatedly flooded in recent months, prompting villagers to call for urgent upgrades to prevent future isolation and support local development.

Mo Nang No.2 spillway continues to be flooded, isolating many households in the village.

Emergency services in all affected provinces continue to monitor rivers, landslide-prone slopes, and transportation routes. Residents are advised to avoid flooded areas, unstable roads, and swift currents while authorities work to clear debris, relocate at-risk communities, and restore access.

By Doan Kien, Mai Cuong, Huu Phuc – Translated by Thuy Doan