Several North–South trains through Khanh Hoa Province suspended due to flooding

Several North–South trains through Khanh Hoa Province must suspend their operations due to severe flooding.

Last night, November 16, a representative of Vietnam Railways’ Nha Trang branch reported that heavy rainfall in Khanh Hoa Province has caused severe flooding on some sections of the Nga Ba – Cam Thinh Dong railway line in Nam Cam Ranh Commune.

At km1369+421, water flooded the tracks under about 0.25 meters. At km1367+050, soil and rocks slid onto the tracks, blocking the rail gap.

Since 3:30 p.m., railway authorities have temporarily suspended trains at Nga Ba and Cam Thinh Dong stations to wait for water levels to recede, for resuming.

Railway authorities are clearing tracks, but safety risks remain high.

Passengers are being provided with waiting areas and essential supplies. Water levels are gradually receding, and services are expected to resume soon.

By around 9:26 p.m., water levels began to recede, and the North–South train routes were largely restored.

According to the Khanh Hoa Provincial Meteorological and Hydrological Station, the risk of flash floods and landslides in the province has been raised to level 1 natural disaster risk. Over the next six hours, rainfall in southern Khanh Hoa may reach 50–100 mm, with some areas exceeding 150 mm; northern Khanh Hoa Province is expected to receive 40–70 mm, with isolated spots above 100 mm.

By Hieu Giang- Translated by Huyen Huong