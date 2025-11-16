Provinces take firm action against illegal fishing vessels

Provinces crack down fishing vessels operating without required conditions

Following the Government’s directives, the people’s committees of Khanh Hoa, Lam Dong, and Dak Lak are intensifying efforts to strictly handle fishing vessels that fail to meet legal operational requirements at sea.

According to the Khanh Hoa Provincial People’s Committee, the province has now eliminated all “three-no” fishing vessels which are without registration, without inspection, and without a valid exploitation permit. All 5,213 local fishing vessels have been registered and properly marked while 100 percent of vessels measuring 15 meters or longer have been equipped with vessel monitoring systems.

Chairman Nguyen Khac Toan of the Khanh Hoa Provincial People’s Committee emphasized that agencies under the Steering Committee for Combating Illegal, Unreported, and Unregulated (IUU) Fishing must uphold the responsibility of their leaders. Before November 7, all coastal localities must complete reviews and ensure that every registered vessel has license numbers and markings in full compliance with regulations. Vessel owners who lack operational conditions must commit to adhering to IUU rules and must report their mooring locations weekly.

In Lam Dong, anti-IUU efforts have seen positive progress in recent years. However, as of early November 2025, the province still recorded 769 vessels with expired exploitation permits and 653 vessels with expired inspections—rendering them ineligible to operate at sea.

To prevent illegal operation and ensure the livelihoods of fishermen, the Provincial People’s Committee is providing financial support of VND3 million (US$113.87) per month for three months to each vessel owner affected. Any owner who receives this support but still deliberately takes an unqualified vessel out to sea will have the subsidy revoked.

Meanwhile in Dak Lak, the Provincial People’s Committee has ordered strict monitoring of all fishing vessels, immediate handling of IUU violations, and zero tolerance during the province’s peak campaign against illegal fishing. Dak Lak currently has 2,573 registered vessels, all properly marked according to regulatory standards.

The province has achieved an exploitation-permit issuance rate of approximately 94.7 percent. For vessels lacking operational qualifications, authorities are enforcing concentrated mooring, sealing fishing gear, and strictly prohibiting departure from port until all required documentation is fully completed.

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan