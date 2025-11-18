12 dead and missing as severe flooding, landslides sweep through Central region

A series of intense rains has caused widespread flooding, landslides, and traffic disruption across multiple central provinces resulting in 12 dead and missing from November 14 to November 17.

A house on Hung Vuong Street in Quang Tri Province collapses completely on November 17, while 11 others suffer foundation and structural damage

According to the Vietnam Disaster and Dyke Management Authority, from November 14 to November 17, floods, heavy rain, and landslides in the Central region resulted in 12 people dead or missing and 19 injured.

Specifically, in Khanh Hoa Province, there are 8 dead or missing. Six people were killed and 19 people were injured due to heavy rain causing a landslide of earth and rocks onto a passenger bus on Khanh Le Pass in National Highway 27C.

In Quang Tri Province, one person is missing. The person was swept away by the floodwaters while driving a truck across the barrier-warning area at A Rong Tren overflow bridge in La Lay Commune.

The Vietnam Disaster and Dyke Management Authority reported that floodwaters and landslides in the Central region have inundated major roads and isolated communities across Quang Tri, Hue, Da Nang, Quang Ngai, and Khanh Hoa. By the evening of November 17, Hue alone recorded more than 12,000 flooded homes, while Quang Tri saw over 1,400 affected.

In Hue City, although rainfall eased, powerful upstream flows continued to flood low-lying wards. According to Chairman Ho Don of the Phong Dien Ward, 173 households saw water levels rise 2–2.5 meters. The province’s roads 6 and 17 were completely submerged, forcing authorities to block all traffic. The rapidly rising Bo River damaged goods belonging to 20 vendors at Phong My Market.

In the central city of Da Nang, water from mountainous areas surged through the Vu Gia–Thu Bon river system, reaching warning level 3. Several Communes including Nong Son, Que Phuoc, Thuong Duc, Vu Gia, and Dai Loc were cut off. Many roads were flooded 0.3–0.5 meters, causing significant disruption. Sections of National Highway 14H also went underwater.

Early on November 17, Da Nang emergency responders used cable-launchers, excavators, and motorboats to rescue Tran Cong Ly (born 1992) and Ho Van Win (born 2009), both from Phuoc Chanh, who were stranded in rising waters on the Dak Mi River while returning from work the previous night.

In Ia Pa in Gia Lai Province, heavy rains submerged the Mo Nang 2 spillway at midnight, isolating 341 households. Authorities blocked both ends of the crossing to prevent accidents.

In Cu Pui in Dak Lak Province, flooding damaged 43 homes and cut off multiple routes. Sixty-five households in high-risk zones were evacuated. A landslide destroyed two houses.

Landslides hit mountain passes in Quang Ngai and Da Nang

Continuous heavy rain triggered severe landslides in mountainous zones. In A Vuong, earth and rock collapsed from high slopes and buried sections of the Ho Chi Minh Road at Km437+550 (Cr’toonh village) and Km433 (Xa’oi village), halting traffic entirely.

Provincial Road DT606 at Km7+500 (Adzoc village) also suffered landslides. Further damage occurred at Km25+600 on the route from Dinh Que to Tay Giang in Hung Son Commune, where the road surface split apart, forming deep hazardous pits.

On the afternoon of November 17 in Da Nang’s Son Cam Ha Commune, authorities found 5–7 large cracks, each 70–100 meters long and up to 2 meters wide on Ngang Mountain, signaling extreme landslide danger. As a precaution, 59 households (224 residents) across several villages were evacuated immediately.

A house on Hung Vuong Street of Quang Tri Province collapsed completely on November 17, while 11 others suffered foundation and structural damage. Authorities cordoned off the area and relocated 45 residents.

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan