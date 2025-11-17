Prime Minister orders swift remediation of deadly landslide in Khanh Hoa

The PM has issued an official dispatch asking for urgent measures, swift actions to address the aftermath of the landslide at Khanh Le pass in Khanh Hoa province, on November 16 night, which claimed six lives and injured 19 others.

Soil and rocks from the uphill slope spill onto the road surface on Khanh Le pass. (Photo: SGGP)

The document was sent to the Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee; the Ministries of National Defence, Public Security, Agriculture and Environment, Construction, and Health; and the Chief of the Office of the National Civil Defence Steering Committee.

Consecutive landslides occurred at the pass connecting Khanh Hoa and Lam Dong provinces and at Khanh Son pass in Cam An commune. Soil and rocks from the uphill slope spilled onto the road surface, striking a coach carrying 32 people, including 29 passengers, two drivers, and one coach assistant. At least six people were killed, while 19 others were injured and have been taken to the Khanh Hoa General Hospital for treatment.

The PM extended his deepest condolences and sympathy to the relatives of the victims, especially those who lost loved ones.

Rescuers search for missing victims on Khanh Son pass (Photo: SGGP)

The Chairman of Khanh Hoa People’s Committee was tasked with coordinating relevant agencies and localities to overcome the consequences of the landslide and strictly implement flood and storm prevention and response measures as instructed in the PM’s Official Dispatch No. 217/CĐ-TTg dated November 16.

The PM requested the urgent mobilization of forces and equipment to carry out rescue operations as quickly as possible, ensuring the timely retrieval of those still trapped in the landslide area; provide free medical treatment for the injured to help them recover as soon as possible; and promptly implement the State’s support policies and entitlements for the victims.

He also urged relevant agencies to clarify the cause of the serious incident, stressing the need to strictly address any violations and drawing lessons to prevent similar tragedies in the future.

The Office of the National Civil Defence Steering Committee is responsible for keeping a close watch on the situation, proactively coordinating and mobilizing forces and equipment to support local authorities in addressing the landslide, and carrying out flood response efforts in line with its assigned functions and duties.

At night on November 16 and early November 17, traffic police and other forces of Lam Dong province arrived at the scene in Khanh Hoa to assist in rescuing people and vehicles trapped by the incident.

Four cars carrying nine people were trapped amid fallen rocks and trees, with the slope above still at risk of further collapse. The task force evacuated the individuals to ensure their safety.

Lam Dong's traffic police blocked the road, preventing people and vehicles from entering the landslide-prone area to ensure safety.

Vietnamplus