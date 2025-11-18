Ngoan Muc Pass connecting Khanh Hoa and Lam Dong provinces reopens to traffic

Ngoan Muc Pass (also known as Song Pha Pass), connecting Lam Dong and Khanh Hoa provinces, has reopened after being blocked by landslides.

After clearing the landslide-affected areas, Ngoan Muc Pass has reopened to traffic. (Photo: SGGP)

On November 18, Chairman of the People’s Committee of Lam Son Commune in Khanh Hoa Province, Dinh Van Tri, said that Ngoan Muc Pass (also known as Song Pha Pass on National Highway 27) has largely reopened following a temporary closure due to severe landslides.

A representative of the People’s Committee of Lam Son Commune reported that at the landslide-affected sites, fallen trees on the pass have been cleared by authorities and residents. Since the evening of November 17, vehicles have been able to pass through the area normally.

Authorities have warned that the risk of further landslides remains on the pass, urging travelers to stay vigilant while passing through. Officials and residents have currently stationed themselves at high-risk areas, prepared to respond to any incidents.

According to Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper, from the night of November 16 to the morning of November 17, Lam Son Commune experienced prolonged heavy rainfall, triggering at least 12 landslides on Ngoan Muc Pass. Numerous trees, along with large amounts of soil and rock from the hillsides, fell onto the road, causing severe traffic disruptions. Authorities were forced to close the road temporarily to address the situation.

By Tien Thang, Hieu Giang—Translated by Kim Khanh