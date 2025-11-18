HCMC supports Thai Nguyen Province in recovering from storm, flood damage

A working delegation from Ho Chi Minh City yesterday visited and provided support to residents in Thai Nguyen Province in the aftermath of the recent storms and flood.

Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of HCMC Nguyen Phuoc Loc led the delegation.

Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of HCMC Nguyen Phuoc Loc and Ms. To Thi Bich Chau, former Vice Chairwoman of the Central Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front, present gifts to students at Thuong Dinh Secondary School. (Photo: SGGP/ Van Minh)

Ho Chi Minh City donated VND20 billion (US$758,337) to assist Thai Nguyen in recovery efforts. The support included VND500 million (US$18,981) to Thuong Dinh Secondary School; VND2 billion (US$75,834) to Military Region 1 for repairing structures damaged by storms and floods; gifts and essential supplies for students, local residents, volunteers and frontline personnel involved in disaster response and recovery efforts.

Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of HCMC Nguyen Phuoc Loc presents aid gifts to students at Thuong Dinh Secondary School. (Photo: SGGP/ Van Minh)

Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of HCMC Nguyen Phuoc Loc offers VND20 billion (US$758,337) to assist Thai Nguyen in recovery efforts. (Photo: SGGP/ Van Minh)

Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of HCMC Nguyen Phuoc Loc delivers VND2 billion (US$75,834) to Military Region 1 for repairing structures damaged by storms and floods. (Photo: SGGP/ Van Minh)

Ms. Tran Kim Yen, former Head of the HCMC Party Committee's Inspection Commission and former Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of HCMC, presents gifts to students. (Photo: SGGP/ Van Minh)

On the same day, the delegation visited Kim Phuong Commune to deliver aid to affected residents and inaugurated Na Bo Bridge, which was constructed with VND7.5 billion (US$284,374) support from Ho Chi Minh City in 2024, helping to repair damage caused by storm No. 3.

Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of HCMC Nguyen Phuoc Loc extended his regards and encouragement to the people of Thai Nguyen, emphasizing the need to swiftly overcome the storm and flood damage, restore and stabilize daily life, ensure healthcare and well-being, and provide support for children to continue their education uninterrupted.

