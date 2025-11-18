HCMC supports Thai Nguyen Province in recovering from storm, flood damage

Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of HCMC Nguyen Phuoc Loc led the delegation.
Ho Chi Minh City donated VND20 billion (US$758,337) to assist Thai Nguyen in recovery efforts. The support included VND500 million (US$18,981) to Thuong Dinh Secondary School; VND2 billion (US$75,834) to Military Region 1 for repairing structures damaged by storms and floods; gifts and essential supplies for students, local residents, volunteers and frontline personnel involved in disaster response and recovery efforts.
>>>Below are some photos of the HCMC's working delegation during the visit to Thai Nguyen Province.
On the same day, the delegation visited Kim Phuong Commune to deliver aid to affected residents and inaugurated Na Bo Bridge, which was constructed with VND7.5 billion (US$284,374) support from Ho Chi Minh City in 2024, helping to repair damage caused by storm No. 3.
Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of HCMC Nguyen Phuoc Loc extended his regards and encouragement to the people of Thai Nguyen, emphasizing the need to swiftly overcome the storm and flood damage, restore and stabilize daily life, ensure healthcare and well-being, and provide support for children to continue their education uninterrupted.