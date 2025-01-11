Local airlines offer apricot, peach blossom transportation services for Tet

National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines and low-cost airline Vietjet have started to offer apricot and peach blossom transportation services for the upcoming Lunar New Year Festival (Tet) on domestic flights.

Local airlines offer apricot, andpeach blossom transportation services for Tet.

Vietnam Airlines has provided apricot and peach blossom transportation services on all domestic flights.

Accordingly, a passenger will be allowed to check in with a bundle featuring 1-2 branches of apricot or peach blossoms, measuring a maximum of 150cm x 40cm x 40cm as a special ‘Luggage Consignment Service.’ In order to keep the flowers fresh during transportation, passengers should wrap flowers into bundles.

The transportation fee will be VND495,000 (US$19.5), not including VAT.

In addition, Vietjet will also transport apricot and peach branches for the lunar New Year at the price of VND450,000 per bundle.

Apricot and peach blossom transportation service is available on domestic flights between Hanoi, HCMC, Da Lat, Da Nang, and Hai Phong. Each passenger can transport a bundle with 1-2 branches of apricot or peach blossoms that are properly wrapped. The carrier will not transport container-grown trees with dimensions exceeding 150cm x 40cm x 40cm.

Passengers need to register for the apricot and peach blossom transportation service, which is available on domestic flights from now until February 12 with a confirmed seat from the carriers.

By Bich Quyen—Translated by Kim Khanh