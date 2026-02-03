Party chief honours winners of “Steadfast Under the Party’s Flag” press awards on the glorious Communist Party of Vietnam and President Ho Chi Minh.

The Vietnam News Agency had two groups of authors winning the C prizes at the press awards on the glorious Communist Party of Vietnam and President Ho Chi Minh, with the works “A lifetime writing about the Party and President Ho Chi Minh” (reportage) and “Amid floodwaters, an order from the heart”.

Party General Secretary To Lam and Minister of National Defence General Phan Van Giang pose for a photo with the award-winning authors and author groups. (Photo: VNA)

Party General Secretary To Lam, Secretary of the Central Military Commission, attended the award ceremony of the press awards on the glorious Communist Party of Vietnam and President Ho Chi Minh, themed “Steadfast Under the Party’s Flag,” in Hanoi on February 2.

The event was held to mark the 96th founding anniversary of the Party (February 3, 1930–2026) and celebrate the success of the 14th National Party Congress.

Launched on February 5, 2025, on the occasion of the 95th founding anniversary of the Party, the contest became a broad and meaningful political and ideological activity, encouraging strong emulation movements across society and within the military.

The organisers received more than 8,000 entries in five categories: commentary, feature, reportage, photo and multimedia.

Many entries were of high quality and strong combativeness, clearly demonstrating the dedication, responsibility, courage and intellect of journalists as pioneering soldiers on the ideological and cultural front, affirming their political commitment and responsibility to the Party, the Fatherland and the people.

The preliminary jury selected 116 works for the final round and proposed awards for 66 authors and groups of authors with outstanding works, including five A, 11 B, 25 C and 25 consolation prizes. Certificates of merit were also presented to 10 collectives with outstanding achievements in organising and promoting the contest.

Party General Secretary To Lam and Minister of National Defence General Phan Van Giang presented A prizes to the five most outstanding works. In the reportage category, the A prize went to “The spirit of ‘cutting a path through the Truong Son Range’ in key national projects” by a group of authors from Army Corps 12.

In the commentary category, the A prizes were awarded to two works: “Renewing the Party’s ruling methods to lead the country into a new era”; and “Continuously improving the theoretical system on Party building in a new era”. Meanwhile, works named “Comprehensive social development linked with the struggle against distorted narratives” and “Holding firm the ideological front” won the A prizes in the multimedia category.

Participating in the contest, the Vietnam News Agency had two groups of authors winning the C prizes with the works “A lifetime writing about the Party and President Ho Chi Minh” (reportage) and “Amid floodwaters, an order from the heart” (photo).

VNA