Wheels of hope: HCMC provides Tet transport for those in need

HCMC initiatives, including “Spring Journey” and “Journey of Compassion” coaches, are helping workers, patients, and others in need return home timely for Tet.

Vice Chairman Pham Chi Tam of the HCMC Federation of Labor is wishing a safe trip to union members returning to their hometowns for Tet on the “Spring Journey” coaches

At the break of dawn, Nguyen Thi Hang (from Quang Binh Province), a factory worker at Tai Loc Production & Trading Co. Ltd. (sited in Thu Duc City), arrived at the HCMC Labor Cultural Palace with her husband and two young sons. Their anticipation was intense as they prepared to board the “Spring Journey” initiative organised by the HCMC Labor Union’s Social Work Center.

“For days, my husband and I have been eagerly awaiting this journey home,” Hang confided. “It’s been three years since I last celebrated Tet with my family and eldest son. The prospect of our family visiting the Tet market together and choosing new clothes for the children fills me with indescribable joy.”

Hang, a footwear worker, and her motorbike taxi-driver husband earn around VND15 million (US$600) monthly, barely covering expenses and supporting their children here as well as the eldest son living with grandparents. Financial hardship prevented her Tet homecomings for three years. Last year’s floods worsened their situation; but this year, they will finally reunite and repair their families’ flood-damaged homes.

Sharing this sentiment of joy with Hang’s family and over 130 other families was Le Thi Chau (from Hue City), a member of the Linh Trung Ward Street Food Business Union (Thu Duc City), who eagerly awaited the departure of the 2025 “Spring Journey”.

Chau, living in HCMC for nearly 20 years, has only returned home for Tet thrice. Relying on small-scale trading to support her two children, the VND-5-million travel cost ($200) is a burden. With tuition due after Tet, they budget carefully. Her 90-year-old mother longs for their return. This year, thanks to the Labor Union’s support, Chau’s family can finally celebrate a long-awaited Tet reunion.

For migrant workers like Chau’s family, this assistance transcends mere financial aid, representing an invaluable emotional gift, enabling them to experience a complete and deeply meaningful Tet.

Union members returning to their hometowns on the “Spring Journey” coaches in 2025 (Photo: SGGP)



Among the hundreds of cancer patients undergoing treatment at HCMC Oncology Hospital who were transported home on the “Journey of Compassion” initiative – a collaboration between the Southern Goldwing Motorcycle Club and the Thien Tam Red Cross Society (located in Binh Thanh District of HCMC) on January 23 – 53-year-old Nguyen Thanh Tam from Quang Nam Province expressed profound gratitude. Tam has been battling nasopharyngeal cancer for over a year and was hospitalized for treatment several months prior.

Tam initially planned to stay in the hospital over Tet, but the thought of being separated from her children saddened her. Planning to find a coach closer to the date, she learned of free transport for patients and registered. Overjoyed to receive support, she expressed deep gratitude, as her illness had strained their finances, calling the journey a “true blessing”.

Yesterday morning, twelve “Journey of Compassion” coaches transported freelance laborers, lottery vendors, and waste collectors from HCMC Cadre Academy (Binh Thanh District) before proceeding to HCMC Oncology Hospital to collect cancer patients undergoing treatment, transporting them to provinces in the Central, Mekong Delta, and Central Highlands regions. Prior to departure, participants received gifts, New Year’s lucky money, and well wishes for a peaceful and healthy year.

Similar transport initiatives had previously been organised for patients and students returning home. Furthermore, the program facilitated dozens of ambulance transfers for mentally ill patients to various provinces and cities during the Tet period.

According to Head Pham Tuan Kiet of the Southern Goldwing Motorcycle Club, the “Journey of Compassion” scheme has been operating for six years. During Tet 2025, the program organised nineteen 45-seater buses to facilitate the return of individuals facing hardship to reunite with their families.

On January 23, the Southern Representative Office of the Vietnam Red Cross Society hosted the second annual “Kind Tet” event, themed “Reunion Meal,” providing support to orphans, individuals with disabilities, and elderly people living alone who are cared for at Que Huong Humanitarian Center and Lang Tre Humanitarian Center, as well as children facing hardship in the districts of 1 and 3 in HCMC. In addition to enjoying traditional Tet cuisine, residents of the care centers and the children were treated to cultural performances, including lion dances. The Vietnam Red Cross Society distributed 100 gift packs (each valued at over VND500,000 ($20), along with VND1 million ($40) in cash) to orphans and homeless elderly individuals, and 20 gift packs to Long Nhi Duong Lion Dance Troupe, with a total value exceeding VND380 million ($15,100).

By Thai Phuong – Translated by Thanh Tam