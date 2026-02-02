Upgrade project of Presidential Office headquarters inaugurated

Party General Secretary To Lam, State President Luong Cuong on February 2 attended a ceremony to inaugurate the renovated, upgraded and newly built headquarters of the Presidential Office in Hanoi.

Party General Secretary To Lam, State President Luong Cuong and other officials cut the ribbon to officially inaugurate the renovated, upgraded and newly built headquarters of the Presidential Office at No. 2 Le Thach Street in Hanoi on February 2. (Photo: SGGP)

The inauguration, which marked the 96th founding anniversary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (February 3, 1930–2026) and the success of the 14th National Party Congress, also drew incumbent and former leaders of the Party and State, representatives of ministries and central agencies, and leaders of Hanoi.

At the ceremony at No. 2 Le Thach Street, the historic Bac Bo Phu site, General Secretary To Lam, President Luong Cuong, and other leaders performed the ribbon-cutting ritual to officially inaugurate the project.

Addressing the event, President Luong Cuong stressed that the inauguration holds special significance, not only marking the completion and commissioning of a key national facility, but also reflecting the close linkage between Vietnam’s revolutionary historical legacy and the requirements of building a modern, strong socialist rule-of-law state of the people, by the people, and for the people in the country’s new development era.

He noted that Bac Bo Phu (Tonkin Palace), formerly the Residential Palace of the Tonkin Governor, built between 1918 and 1919, which was taken over by the Vietnamese force on October 9, 1954, to use as the Government Guest House, and the surrounding complex constitute a sacred historical space of the nation, closely associated with President Ho Chi Minh and the Provisional Government during the early days of the Democratic Republic of Vietnam. The site has become a profound symbol of the revolutionary administration, of an independent, self-reliant, and legitimate state, embodying the Vietnamese people’s aspiration for peace, freedom, and national resilience.

State President Luong Cuong addresses the inauguration ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

On this occasion, the State President expressed his appreciation for the close attention and guidance of Party and State leaders, particularly Party General Secretary To Lam, and the support and coordination of ministries, agencies, and the Hanoi administration. He also commended the Party Central Committee’s Office and the Presidential Office, as well as contractors, engineers, and workers, for their sense of responsibility, determination, and dedication throughout the project’s implementation.

To ensure the effective and sustainable use of the facility, he requested the close coordination between the Presidential Office, the Party Central Committee’s Office, the Hanoi authorities, and relevant units.

According to Vo Thanh Hung, Deputy Chief of the Party Central Committee’s Office, despite numerous challenges, the investor and contractors ensured that the project was implemented in line with approved guidelines and fully complied with legal regulations.

The project successfully combined the preservation of historical architectural values with modernization requirements, security and safety standards, and a dignified, modern working environment commensurate with the role and position of the Presidential Office. After 12 months of continuous construction, the project was completed on schedule, meeting requirements for quality, aesthetics, security, safety, and environmental protection.

In the coming period, the Party Central Committee’s Office will work closely with relevant units to ensure its proper use and maximize its value, thereby contributing to promoting the image of Vietnam and its people in the process of development and deeper international integration, he stated.

