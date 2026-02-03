Dong Nai Province launches key projects for Party founding anniversary

The Dong Nai Provincial People’s Committee simultaneously held groundbreaking, commencement and technical opening ceremonies for five projects on the morning of January 3.

All aim to celebrate the 96th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of Vietnam (February 3, 1930 – February 3, 2026).

Among them is the launch of the High-Tech Livestock Farming Complex in Thuan Loi Commune, covering an area of 1,500 hectares with a total investment of approximately VND30.5 trillion (US$11.7 billion). The project aims to develop a large-scale high-tech agricultural zone, integrating livestock farming, crop cultivation, and processing along a closed value chain, while applying advanced technologies, automation, and digitalization in production management, disease control, and product traceability.

On the same morning, Dong Nai Province opened to technical traffic Ring Road 1, the section passing through the former Long Khanh City, with a length of approximately 4.4 kilometers and a total investment of VND1,315 billion (US$50.5 million). The project, launched at the end of 2024, is designed to improve transport connectivity, reduce traffic pressure on National Highway 1, and complete the ring road system around the Long Khanh urban area.

In addition, Thong Nhat Bridge, one of the major components of the province’s central axis road project, was also opened to technical traffic on the morning of February 3.

With an investment of VND479 billion (US$18.4 million), the bridge is expected to form a strategic transport corridor linking central Dong Nai with Dang Van Tron Road and National Highway 51 via An Hao Bridge.

The province also started construction of the Cai River riverside road project in Tran Bien Ward, with a total investment of VND574 billion (US$22.1 million). This key infrastructure project is designed to run along the Dong Nai River, forming a scenic traffic corridor across the province’s central area.

At the same time, construction began on the Tin Nghia Primary School project, with an investment of VND72 billion (US$2.8 million).

