NA Chairman chairs Party membership badge award ceremony

National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man and officials congratulate Duong Thanh Binh and Phung Khanh Tai (with flowers) on being awarded 45-year and 30-year Party membership badges. (Photo: nhandan.vn)

National Assembly (NA) Chairman Tran Thanh Man on February 2 chaired a ceremony to present 45-year and 30-year Party membership badges to members of the NA Party Committee.

At the event, Chairman Tran Thanh Man, who is also Politburo member and Secretary of the NA Party Committee, presented the 45-year Party membership badge to Duong Thanh Binh, member of the Standing Board of the NA Party Committee, member of the NA Standing Committee, and Chairman of the NA Committee for Public Aspirations and Supervision.

Meanwhile, Politburo member, Standing Deputy Secretary of the NA Party Committee, and NA Standing Vice Chairman Do Van Chien presented the 30-year Party membership badge to Phung Khanh Tai, Deputy Secretary of the NA Party Committee.

Addressing the ceremony, Chairman Tran Thanh Man congratulated the recipients, noting that the awards were bestowed on a particularly meaningful occasion – the Party’s 96th anniversary and the successful 14th National Party Congress.

He stressed that Party membership badges represent a noble reward from the Party, honouring members who have devoted themselves steadfastly and demonstrated absolute loyalty to the goals and ideals of the Party and the Vietnamese revolution. Each year of Party membership, he said, marks a journey of perseverance, discipline and dedication, reflecting political mettle, ethical integrity and a strong sense of service to the Fatherland and the people.

The NA Chairman expressed confidence that both officials will continue to make meaningful contributions to the Party, the NA and national development.

On behalf of the recipients, Mr. Duong Thanh Binh expressed deep honour and pledged continued dedication to the Party, the State and the people.

VNA