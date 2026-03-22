Phu Tho performance complex serves as momentum for HCMC’s cultural development

After nearly three years of construction and completion, the Phu Tho Circus and Multi-Purpose Performing Center, located on Lu Gia Street in Phu Tho Ward, HCMC, has been officially handed over to the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Culture and Sports.

From this point, Ho Chi Minh City gains a new, large-scale, modern cultural venue for hosting a wide range of cultural and artistic programs and events, meeting the entertainment needs of local residents as well as international visitors.

Modern cultural facility

The outdoor campus of the Phu Tho Circus and Multi-Function Performance Theater will serve as a venue for community activities and art exhibitions. (Photo: SGGP)

The Phu Tho Circus and Multi-Purpose Performing Center, located in the courtyard of Phu Tho Indoor Stadium in the former District 11, is a center for arts training and performing arts, organizing conferences, meetings, and cultural and sports exchanges in the city.

The 12-storey circus with two floors in the basement and a multi-purpose performing zone has a total construction area of more than 31,688 square meters. It consists of training and practice rooms, a 2,000-seat theater, a revolving stage, and a rotating rectangle stage serving different types of circus and arts, such as animal circus shows, classical music concerts, figure skating performances, restaurants, and other facilities. Construction of the project was kicked off in April 2023 with a total capital of nearly VND1.4 trillion (US$53 million). The designed service life of the project is 100 years.

In addition, the stage is capable of accommodating various performance formats such as figure skating, musical theater, concerts, and dance performances, as well as festivals and arts events. Beneath the stage is a large movable water tank equipped with a submerging and lifting system, supporting high-tech, complex artistic performances.

The facility also includes a multi-purpose rehearsal and performance hall with 300 seats, equipped with advanced overhead technical systems to support staging and performances. It is also regarded as the most modern circus rehearsal space in the country at present.

In addition, the circus complex is fully equipped with auxiliary facilities, including green spaces, technical infrastructure, information technology systems, and security systems.

According to the plan, the facility is not only intended to serve as a venue for artistic performances but is also oriented toward becoming a center for performing arts training, as well as a place for conferences, meetings, and exchanges on culture and the arts at both domestic and international levels. It is also expected to host large-scale events, affirming its position as one of the key new cultural institutions of Ho Chi Minh City.

In the future, with its location just a few hundred meters from the urban metro station, the complex is expected to become even more attractive to residents and international visitors, effectively meeting the growing demand for recreation and entertainment from the wider public.

A destination for high-quality artistic productions

In November 2026, the Circus Theater will host the Ho Chi Minh City International Circus Festival. (Photo: SGGP)

Commenting on the role of the circus complex in the cultural life of Ho Chi Minh City, Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Culture and Sports Nguyen Thi Thanh Thuy stated that the circus will serve as a venue for high-quality artistic performances and an attractive destination, in line with the orientation of becoming a leading performing arts center in the Southern region.

She also emphasized that, in order for the facility to contribute effectively to the state budget, the department will promote socialization of investment resources, diversify auxiliary services, and strengthen international cooperation, while still ensuring its core mission of serving political tasks and improving the spiritual life of the public.

The Phu Tho Circus and Multi-Function Performance Theater begins operation at a highly significant time, shortly after the Politburo issued Resolution 80-NQ/TW on the development of Vietnamese culture, which places strong emphasis on advancing the cultural industries. The facility is expected to become one of the city’s key highlights, contributing to the promotion of cultural industry development. It will serve both the people of Ho Chi Minh City and the fulfillment of political tasks, while also generating revenue to support the city’s cultural development, said Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Culture and Sports Tran The Thuan said.

Currently, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Culture and Sports has assigned the Ho Chi Minh City Arts Center to manage and operate the facility. In the initial phase, the center will organize artistic performances such as hat boi (classical Vietnamese opera) and cai luong (reformed opera), offering free admission for students of cultural institutions, policy beneficiaries, and residents.

Visitors attending performances will also be invited to tour, explore, and experience this large-scale and unique cultural facility.

In July 2026, the new large-scale circus production “The Mysterious Land” will be premiered in an updated version, fully utilizing the modern technical infrastructure of the circus complex. This is also expected to be one of Ho Chi Minh City’s major cultural programs marking the 50th anniversary of Saigon – Gia Dinh bearing the name of President Ho Chi Minh (July 2, 1976 – 2026).

Next, in November 2026, the Circus Theater will host the Ho Chi Minh City International Circus Festival.

Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Arts Center Le Hong Son stated that, as of now, eight performing troupes from eight countries have confirmed their participation. This will be an opportunity to introduce to international friends a modern, world-class cultural facility while also expanding exchanges and cooperation in the field of arts and culture.

According to him, in order to fully maximize the functions of the Circus Theater, the Ho Chi Minh City Arts Center has expanded cooperation with the Vietnam Intermediate School of Circus and Variety Arts and the Ho Chi Minh City University of Theater and Cinema to strengthen human resource training. In addition, the center is also aiming to collaborate with socialized partners to organize entertainment programs and beauty pageants, as well as exhibitions in painting, fine arts, and photography.

By Thuy Binh – Translated by Kim Khanh