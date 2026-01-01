Over 3,000 international cruise passengers ring in New Year in Quang Ninh

On the first day of 2026, Quang Ninh welcomed more than 3,000 international tourists aboard the cruise ship Celebrity Solstice which has docked at Ha Long International Cruise Port.

The northern province of Quang Ninh on Thursday, the first day of 2026, welcomed more than 3,000 international tourists aboard the cruise ship Celebrity Solstice which has docked at Ha Long International Cruise Port, ushering in the new year and opening the peak season for cruise tourism.

Malta-flagged Celebrity Solstice docked at Ha Long International Cruise Port on January 1, 2026.

Quang Ninh Province's Party Secretary Quan Minh Cuong, together with leaders of the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, attended a welcoming ceremony and presented flowers to the visitors, to begin the new year in a warm and friendly atmosphere.

Alfonso Delgado, a visitor from Madrid, Spain, extended his new year greetings to the Vietnamese people, saying he was delighted and deeply impressed by his visit and by the warm welcome he had received.

He described the experience as a memorable start to 2026, highlighted by the breathtaking scenery of Ha Long Bay, fresh air and pleasant weather.

Vietnam, he said, is a truly beautiful country, with friendly people and rich, distinctive cuisine. He plans to visit several landmarks and scenic sites, and said he would return if given the opportunity.

Quang Ninh Province's Party Secretary Quan Minh Cuong and a group of tourists aboard the cruise ship Celebrity Solstice during the welcoming ceremony on January 1.

A group of visitors from Mexico also expressed their pleasure and appreciation for the warm reception from Quang Ninh Province, noting the exceptional beauty of Ha Long Bay. They said their new year visit had been highly memorable and filled with lasting impressions.

The Celebrity Solstice is sailing on a regional itinerary linking Thailand, Phu My, Chan May, Ha Long and Hong Kong, carrying passengers from various European countries, the United States, and Hong Kong.

During their two-day stay, visitors are set to tour key attractions in Quang Ninh, including the Quang Ninh Museum, the UNESCO heritage site of Hạ Long Bay and Yen Duc rural village, while sampling local culture and cuisine. Several tour groups are also expected to travel onwards to Hanoi, Ninh Binh, and Bac Ninh to further explore northern Vietnam.

Quang Ninh is now entering its peak cruise tourism season, which runs from October to April. During this period, the province expects to receive around 60 cruise calls carrying an estimated 70,000 passengers.

Tourists pose for photos with a Vietnamese lion dance troupe. (Photo: VNA)

With a modern port system, a wealth of natural and cultural attractions, and a strategic position on major Asian maritime routes, Quang Ninh is regarded as an ideal stop on both domestic and international cruise itineraries.

The province has also developed an integrated tourism service chain catering to sightseeing, shopping and entertainment, while strengthened cooperation between local authorities, businesses and cruise operators is helping to expand cruise tourism year-round.

In 2026, cruise tourism will remain a key pillar of Quang Ninh’s tourism strategy, contributing to the province’s goal of welcoming 22 million visitors, including 5.2 million international arrivals, as well as the goal of generating an estimated VND65 trillion (nearly US$2.5 billion) from tourism.

