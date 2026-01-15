Phu My 2 Bridge construction project commenced

Ho Chi Minh City broke ground on the Phu My 2 Bridge project on the morning of January 15.

The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, in coordination with Masterise Group as the project investor, held a groundbreaking ceremony for the Phu My 2 Bridge project, which is one of the city’s key transport infrastructure works launched in celebration of the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam.

Delegates perform the groundbreaking ritual of the Phu My 2 Bridge construction project. (Photo: SGGP/ Dinh Du)

The ceremony was attended by senior city leaders, including Mr. Le Quoc Phong, Standing Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee; Mr. Nguyen Phuoc Loc, Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee; Mr. Hoang Nguyen Dinh, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee; along with representatives of relevant departments and authorities from Ho Chi Minh City and Dong Nai Province.

Video from the groundbreaking ceremony

In his directive speech, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Hoang Nguyen Dinh emphasized that the Phu My 2 Bridge project concretizes the resolution of the 11th Ho Chi Minh City Party Congress, contributing to the goal of transforming the city into a global metropolis and a major economic and financial hub of Asia by 2050.

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Hoang Nguyen Dinh delivers remarks at the groundbreaking ceremony for Phu My 2 Bridge on January 15. (Photo: SGGP/ Dinh Du)

The project is implemented under a public–private partnership (PPP) model, with Masterise Group as the investor.

Once completed, the bridge is expected to help reduce logistics costs by 30 percent to 40 percent, enhance the city’s ability to attract international investment, reduce environmental pollution, and save millions of travel hours each year for residents.

The Phu My 2 Bridge project has a total investment of approximately VND23,185 billion (US$882 million) and is carried out under a PPP framework with a BT (build–transfer) contract. The investment policy was approved by the 10th Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council at its special session on December 26, 2025.

Perspective view of Phu My 2 Bridge connecting Ho Chi Minh City and Dong Nai Province

The project has a total length of about 6.3 kilometers, including the bridge and approach roads. Of this, around 4.6 kilometers run through Ho Chi Minh City and 1.7 kilometers through Dong Nai Province, connecting Nguyen Huu Tho Road in Nha Be, Ho Chi Minh City with Nguyen Ai Quoc (25C) Road in Dai Phuoc Commune in Dong Nai Province.

The bridge is designed with eight lanes, including six lanes for automobiles and two mixed-traffic lanes. Construction is scheduled to take place from 2026 to 2029.

Notably, Phu My 2 Bridge is the first project in Ho Chi Minh City to apply a multi-level roadway solution, combining an underground road with a double-decker elevated bridge. The design aims to maximize traffic capacity, reduce land clearance costs and minimize disruption to local communities.

Mr. Do Tuan Anh, Deputy General Director of Phu My Infrastructure Masterise Company Limited, representing the investor, commits to completing the Phu My 2 Bridge project on schedule. (Photo: SGGP/ Dinh Du)

Phu My 2 Bridge is identified as a vital transport artery linking Ho Chi Minh City to Long Thanh International Airport. It will help relieve pressure on the existing Phu My Bridge and the Ho Chi Minh City–Long Thanh–Dau Giay Expressway, strongly promote regional connectivity, and support the development of the economy, logistics and industry, as well as expand development space for the entire Southern Key Economic Region.

By Dinh Du - Translated by Huyen Huong