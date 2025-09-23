Photo exhibitions celebrate Southern Resistance Day in HCMC

A photo exhibition, “Southern Resistance—The Radiant Spirit of Vietnam,” marking the 80th anniversary of the Southern Resistance Day (September 23, 1945–2025), opened at Lam Son Park in Saigon Ward, HCMC, on September 23.

Leaders and elegates visit the exhibition. (Photo:SGGP)

The photo exhibition is being held at three locations, including Lam Son Park, Dong Khoi Street (in front of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Culture and Sports), and the area opposite Chi Lang Park. It will run until October 5.

At Lam Son Park, the exhibition features more than 100 photographs highlighting the indomitable spirit and heroic resistance of the people and armed forces of the Saigon–Southern region under the leadership of the Communist Party and President Ho Chi Minh.

On Dong Khoi Street, in front of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Culture and Sports, the exhibition titled “Ho Chi Minh City—A Rising Global Metropolis” showcases 70 photographs documenting the city’s transition into a two-tier local government model. The exhibition highlights its vision to become a global megacity and a regional hub for finance, manufacturing, logistics, and innovation.

In the area opposite Chi Lang Park, the exhibition “Ho Chi Minh City Building a Streamlined, Effective, and Efficient Government” features 50 photographs reflecting the determination of the city’s Party Committee, government, and people to develop a modern, professional, and compact administrative system. The exhibition highlights efforts to apply digital technologies, promote digital transformation, and better serve citizens. It also underscores the city’s spirit of unity, consensus, and bold, innovative action in effectively implementing the two-tier local government model.

Veterans and members of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union visit the exhibition. (Photo: SGGP)

The exhibition is a meaningful event commemorating the 80th anniversary of the Southern Resistance Day, aimed at fostering patriotism, instilling national pride, and inspiring Party members, government officials, and the people of Ho Chi Minh City and the entire nation to carry forward the indomitable spirit of the “Southern iron land.” It serves as a call to action in building a more civilized, modern, and compassionate city.

80 years ago, on September 23, 1945, French colonial forces attacked the young revolutionary government in Saigon, launching their second war of aggression, just 21 days after President Ho Chi Minh proclaimed Vietnam’s independence. In response, the people and armed forces of the Southern region rose up heroically in resistance to defend the nation’s hard-won sovereignty. In recognition of their unwavering courage and patriotism, President Ho Chi Minh, on behalf of the Government, bestowed upon the people of the South the honorable title “The iron land of the nation.”

Young people and members of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union visit the exhibition. (Photo: SGGP)

By Thien Thanh – Translated by Kim Khanh