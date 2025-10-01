Photo exhibition of the Elderly bridge generations in HCMC

The Ho Chi Minh City Elderly Photography Club has opened its annual art exhibition, offering a vibrant space for artistic expression and generational connection in celebration of the International Day of the Elderly (October 1).

In celebration of the International Day of the Elderly (October 1), the Ho Chi Minh City Elderly Photography Club under the Ho Chi Minh City Photography Association is hosting an art photography exhibition from now until October 5 at the Association’s headquarters at 122 Suong Nguyet Anh Street in Ben Thanh Ward.

The exhibition brings together 17 club members, showcasing 92 carefully curated works that reflect diverse perspectives on nature, the homeland, people, and contemporary life. Each piece is not only an artistic moment distilled from everyday life, but also a testament to the love of country and the lifelong dedication to photography of the club’s senior members.

A highlight of the event is the program honoring 10 outstanding works by veteran photographers who have served as club chairpersons since its founding in 1999. This tribute pays deep respect to those who laid the foundation and guided the club’s photographic movement for more than two decades.

The exhibition also celebrates works that have left a significant mark on Vietnamese photography by renowned artists such as the late Trinh Dinh Thu – the Club’s founding Chairperson, the late Nguyen Huu Cay, as well as Trieu Hung and Doan Cong Tinh. These photographs are not only of artistic value but also serve as historical witnesses, preserving memories and the spirit of Vietnam.

The exhibition offers a space where art converges and generations connect. With simplicity, refinement, and depth, the works promise to bring audiences profound emotions, stirring pride in the nation and its people. The exhibition is open to the public, inviting visitors, club members, and art enthusiasts to view, enjoy, and exchange with one another.

By Thien Binh - Translated by Anh Quan