Personnel appointment decisions for HCMC key officials announced

The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee held a ceremony to announce personnel appointment decisions for the city’s key officials on the morning of October 24.

Mr. Nguyen Manh Cuong, Member of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Standing Committee and Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee, presided over the ceremony.

At the ceremony, Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Internal Affairs Nguyen Bac Nam announced the personnel decisions of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee regarding the following positions as Director of Voluntary Youth Public Benefit Service Company Limited, Chairman of the Members’ Council of Voluntary Youth Public Benefit Service Company Limited, Director and Deputy Director of Ho Chi Minh City Greenery Parks Company Limited, Deputy Commander of Ho Chi Minh City Youth Volunteer Force and Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Food Safety Management Authority.

The ceremony also announced approval decisions by the Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee for the following positions as Chairpersons of the People’s Committees of Vung Tau Ward, Binh Chau Commune and Dat Do Commune, and Vice Chairman of the Phu Nhuan Ward People’s Committee for the 2021–2026 term.

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Manh Cuong delivers remarks and assigns tasks at the ceremony.

Speaking at the ceremony, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Manh Cuong expressed his confidence that the newly appointed officials would continue to promote their abilities and experience to fulfill their duties in their respective positions.

Delegates congratulate the officials who received their appointment decisions on the morning of October 24.

He emphasized that each appointed official must make greater efforts, foster solidarity within their teams, and contribute to helping Ho Chi Minh City successfully achieve its socio-economic development targets for the year, thereby laying a solid foundation for implementing the resolutions of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee for the 2025–2030 term.

