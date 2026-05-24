Weather

May temperatures in Ho Chi Minh City higher than long-term average

SGGP

Meteorological aviation data collected at Tan Son Nhat Airport showed that the average maximum temperature in Ho Chi Minh City in May this year was higher than the long-term average, as of May 23.

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Heatwave in Ho Chi Minh City (Photo: SGGP)

At noon and in the afternoon of May 23, hot and humid conditions returned to Ho Chi Minh City, with temperatures in the Tan Son Nhat Airport area commonly ranging from 34 to 35 degrees Celsius.

According to the Meteorological Aerodrome Report (METAR) updated from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., temperatures remained continuously high, with skies ranging from mostly clear to partly cloudy and visibility exceeding 10km.

Measured data from the METAR system at 2 p.m. at Tan Son Nhat Airport showed that the recorded air temperature was around 34 degrees Celsius, with humidity at approximately 56 percent. The heat index reached about 41 degrees Celsius, significantly higher than the actual air temperature due to the combined effects of humidity and urban heat radiation.

Earlier, between noon and 1:30 p.m., temperatures in the area continuously fluctuated around 35 degrees Celsius.

According to the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, the measured temperature in Ho Chi Minh City in the early afternoon of May 23 was around 36 degrees Celsius, with humidity at approximately 51 percent, weak winds, and almost no rainfall during most daytime hours. The meteorological agency forecast that scattered thunderstorms could occur in some areas later in the afternoon and evening.

Meteorological experts noted that Ho Chi Minh City is currently experiencing prolonged hot and humid weather conditions. Although the recorded temperature has not yet reached extreme levels, high humidity and dew point levels have significantly increased the perceived temperature, creating pronounced discomfort for residents, particularly outdoor workers.

Statistical data from the METAR system showed that the average maximum temperature in May this year in the Tan Son Nhat Airport area was higher than the long-term average.

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Aeronautical meteorological data at Tan Son Nhat Airport in Ho Chi Minh City (Photo: METAR-TAF.com)
By Phuc Hau—Translated by Kim Khanh

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Heatwave Ho Chi Minh City Meteorological aviation data Meteorological Aerodrome Report METAR

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