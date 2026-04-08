Heatwave to persist across country in coming days

Meteorological agencies have reported temperatures nearing 42 degrees Celsius in Nghe An Province and warned that the severe heatwave is expected to continue for several days across the country.

The National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting predicts that on April 8–9, hot weather will remain widespread. From Thanh Hoa to Da Nang and the eastern parts of provinces from Quang Ngai to Dak Lak, temperatures are expected to reach 37–39 degrees Celsius, with some areas exceeding 40 degrees Celsius.

In the Northwest region, hot and extremely hot weather will continue, with maximum temperatures generally around 36–38 degrees Celsius, and locally above 38 degrees Celsius. The Red River Delta, Central Highlands and Southern regions will maintain hot conditions, with typical highs of 35–36 degrees Celsius and some areas exceeding 36 degrees Celsius.

Meteorologists warn that this heatwave may persist for several more days. Forecast data from weather applications indicate that from April 8 to April 12, Hanoi will experience highs of 36–38 degrees Celsius, before gradually cooling down. In Ho Chi Minh City, maximum temperatures are expected to remain around 35–37 degrees Celsius for many consecutive days.

On April 7, widespread heat was recorded across the country, with the Central region experiencing particularly intense heat. Observed temperatures exceeded 40 degrees Celsius at several stations, including Tay Hieu (Nghe An) at 41.9 degrees Celsius, Ha Tinh at 40.8 degrees Celsius, and Tinh Gia (Thanh Hoa) at 40.3 degrees Celsius.

By Phuc Van- Translated by Huyen Huong