Meteorologists warn of prolonged and unusually intense heatwave

According to weather experts, the ongoing heatwave across the Northern and Central regions is unusually harsh and prolonged, with temperatures remaining dangerously high in the coming days.

The National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting has warned that widespread severe heat and oppressive weather conditions across Hanoi, the Northern and Central regions on May 26 are expected to last from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., with high temperatures persisting from early morning until late evening.

The sun rose over Hanoi after 5 a.m., bringing sweltering conditions from early morning. (Photo: SGGP/ Phuc Hau)

Particularly in areas from Thanh Hoa to Hue City, the heatwave is forecast to continue from May 26 to May 28. Some locations are experiencing extremely high temperatures combined with low humidity, increasing the risks of fires, explosions and heat-related health problems.

From the night of May 27, the Northern region may begin experiencing thunderstorms, with localized heavy rain in some areas. Temperatures are expected to gradually decline afterward as the heatwave weakens.

In Ho Chi Minh City, the Southern region and the Central Highlands, weather conditions on May 26 are forecast to remain similar to the previous day, with daytime sunshine followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon and evening.

From around May 27 onward, rainfall is expected to increase in both coverage and intensity, with some areas likely to experience heavy rain. Authorities in the Central Highlands have also warned of possible hailstorms caused by thermal convection.

According to international forecasting models, including GFS and ECMWF, Vietnam’s late-May weather pattern is being influenced simultaneously by a western low-pressure hot zone affecting Northern and Central regions and the strengthening southwest monsoon in the Southern region.

Forecasts indicate that extreme heat will persist for several more days before thunderstorms become more widespread across the country.

According to Mr. Nguyen Van Huong, Head of the Weather Forecast Department at the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, the ongoing heatwave is not unusual for this time of year, but its severity and duration are abnormal.

He described it as the most severe heatwave since the beginning of summer 2026 and among the strongest May heatwaves recorded in recent years. Many areas have reported temperatures of 37-39 degrees Celsius, with some locations exceeding 40 degrees Celsius.

Forecast temperatures in Hanoi on May 26, updated at 6 a.m. by the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting.

According to him, the duration of daytime heat has also been unusually long, typically beginning around 8-9 a.m. and lasting until about 7 p.m. Combined with dry and hot foehn winds, many areas are experiencing extremely uncomfortable and suffocating conditions.

The meteorologist said the temperature people actually feel outdoors is often higher than official forecasts because of heat generated from asphalt, concrete surfaces and dense urban construction.

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By Phuc Van- Translated by Huyen Huong