Numerous localities suffer from severe heatwave with rising forest fire risks

A severe heatwave is affecting large parts of the country, with temperatures reaching 39–40 degrees Celsius in many regions.

Authorities have issued warnings and called for urgent forest fire prevention measures.

Widespread extreme heat was recorded later in the afternoon, with some areas nearing or exceeding 40 degrees Celsius.

The National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting reported that from Thanh Hoa to Da Nang, temperatures ranged from 37–39 degrees Celsius, with Tay Hieu (Nghe An) reaching 40.2 degrees Celsius and Huong Son (Ha Tinh) 39.9 degrees Celsius. Relative humidity remained very low at 35–40 percent.

A forest fire happends in Tuyen Quang Province in 2025. (Illustrative photo: SGGP)

The Northwestern region also experienced intense heat, with many points reaching 38–39 degrees Celsius. The Red River Delta, Central Highlands and Southern regions recorded temperatures of 35–36 degrees Celsius, locally exceeding 37 degrees Celsius, with low humidity around 45–50 percent. Meteorologists noted prolonged dry conditions, with urban areas likely experiencing even higher outdoor temperatures.

Forecasts indicate the heatwave will continue in the coming days, particularly in the Central region, where several locations may surpass 40 degrees Celsius. Little rainfall is expected to ease the heat.

In response, the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment urged local authorities to step up forest fire prevention, apply modern monitoring technologies, and guide residents on safe fire use near forests. In case of fires, authorities are required to mobilize forces quickly, minimize damage and investigate any violations.

By Phuc Van- Translated by Huyen Huong